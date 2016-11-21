National Parks Tour to Include Solar Eclipse Experience

Seats available on a tour for the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse

(firmenpresse) - Tropical Sails Corp announced immediate availability of seats on a Solar Eclipse Experience, enabling tour members to observe the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse across the USA.



We have arranged a private excursion for the solar eclipse on a 12 day, 11 night coach tour including Scottsdale, Lake Powell, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Salt Lake City, the August 21, 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, Jackson Hole, Grand Teton & Yellowstone National Parks, Old Faithful, Sheridan, Bighorn Mountains, Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial, said Daniel Oppliger, President at Tropical Sails Corp.



Beginning August 15th, 2017 from Scottsdale, Arizona, see the Great American Eclipse near Jackson, WY and ending in Rapid City, SD August 26, 2017. The premium coach tour is price from $3799 per person with many inclusions.



Over 1000 past clients have booked tours including a Solar Eclipse Experience from Tropical Sails Corp beginning with a caravan of RVs down the Baja Peninsula when Los Cobos was a dream in 1991.



This tour is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Tropical Sails Corps commitment to deliver solar eclipse experiences across the globe. Details on the Solar Eclipse Experience are available for immediately download at http://tropicalsails.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/2017-National-Parks-Solar-Eclipse-Tour.pdf or interested parties may call 800-595-1003 or 623-444-8195 for more information.



Founded in 1999, Tropical Sails Corp is worldwide leader in solar eclipse travel. The company offers a wide range of tours and cruises and has taken clients to no less than 15 total solar eclipses.



For more information on Solar Eclipse Experience: http://tropicalsails.com/national-parks-solar-eclipse-tour-2017/



Contact:

Daniel Oppliger

Tropical Sails Corp

Phone: 623-444-8195

Address: 18189 W Weatherby Dr, Surprise, AZ 85374-7315

Email: info(at)tropicalsails.com





More information:

http://tropicalsails.com/national-parks-solar-eclipse-tour-2017/



PressRelease by

Tropical Sails Corp

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 06:25

Language: English

News-ID 508191

Character count: 2100

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tropical Sails Corp



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease