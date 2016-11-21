Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Unique Traditional Mobile Mexican Café

Olla Express Café, an independent San Antonio based mobile coffee shop, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign.

San Antonio, TX - Olla Express Café, an independent San Antonio based mobile coffee shop, has officially launched its Kickstarter campaign. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund establishment of the business and its initial mobile units.



Olla Express Café is a unique new Mobile Coffee to Go style café servicing offices, universities, churches, festivals, parks and private events. The Companys mobile units will be set up as a one-stop beverage shop, serving a full suite of traditional Mexican coffee drinks. Their mobile units will be fitted with top-shelf espresso machines and grinders, and will offer all the permutations of espresso as well as traditional slow-drip coffee.



Being based in San Antonio Texas, where the population is more than 50% Hispanic, affords Olla Express Café an opportunity to bring the Latino consumer a little piece of their roots. The Companys concept is original  serving traditional drinks from Mexico, made from original recipes provided by a select group of wonderful Abuelitas (grandmothers). As a tribute to these wonderful women, the Company has named its drinks after them.



Somehow I started feeling homesick, thinking about my life, my family, my country and my culture; craving cafe de olla, so it made me realize that having just a cup of that Mexican elixir, I would feel better. Said project creator Andrea Ley. I asked myself why don't you make it for people that maybe are also looking for a little piece of their hometown too?



The Companys coffee beans are hand selected by independent coffee producers in Mexico using the highest quality standards. Currently, Mexico is the largest source of U.S. coffee imports. Coffee production is mainly concentrated to the south central to southern regions of the country where the Company has developed its strongest partnerships with independent coffee producers. The Companys mission also incorporates support of these independent coffee bean growers in Mexico through paying a fair price.





Olla Express Café will be using home artisan methods  slow drip and cold brew to conserve the best flavor of what already is a naturally great Mexican coffee, says Andrea Ley co-founder.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will receive gifts including, mugs, T-shirts, coffee bags and more.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until December 15, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2elQmX0



Contact:

Andrea Ley

Phone: 2107637303

Email: andyley(at)ollaexpresscafe.com

Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2elQmX0

Website: www.ollaexpresscafe.com





More information:

http://www.ollaexpresscafe.com



Mobile Mexican Cafe

