Novartis acquires Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1 antibody for reduction of pain crises in sickle cell disease (SCD)

Novartis International AG /

Novartis acquires Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1 antibody for

reduction of pain crises in sickle cell disease (SCD)

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Deal followed results of Phase II SUSTAIN study of SelG1 in reduction of

vaso-occlusive pain crises, a major complication of SCD with limited

treatment options



* Results of SUSTAIN will be presented in the Plenary Scientific Session at

the 58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting



* Acquisition complements and broadens Novartis' hematology pipeline and

underscores commitment to improving care for patients with high unmet need



Basel, November 21, 2016 - Novartis today announced it has acquired Selexys

Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a company specializing in development of

therapeutics in certain hematologic and inflammatory disorders. Novartis

exercised its right to acquire Selexys following receipt of results of the

SUSTAIN study, a Phase II trial evaluating the use of SelG1, an anti-P-selectin

antibody, in the reduction of vaso-occlusive pain crises in patients with sickle

cell disease (SCD). Results from the study will be presented during the Plenary

Scientific Session at the 58(th)American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual

Meeting on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California.



"Sickle cell disease affects millions of people around the world and there are

limited therapies available for treatment of vaso-occlusive pain crises, a very

common complication of the disease," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis

Oncology. "With this acquisition, Novartis is able to leverage its leadership in

hematology research to advance development of a potential new treatment option

for patients living with this debilitating condition."





SCD is a hereditary blood disorder characterized by sickle-shaped red blood

cells[1]. It is a life-long disease with many forms that can range in clinical

severity from asymptomatic to life-threatening.[1] Vaso-occlusive crises, or

pain crises, are the major reason for health care encounters in SCD and occur

episodically when sickle-shaped red blood cells block blood flow through blood

vessels.[2],[3]



"We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the dedicated patients,

physicians and nurses who participated in the SUSTAIN study of SelG1 in sickle

cell disease," said Dr. Scott Rollins, former President and Chief Executive

Officer of Selexys Pharmaceuticals. "Further, the acquisition of Selexys by

Novartis represents an important step in the continued development of SelG1, a

novel, potential first-in-class therapy for patients with this underserved life-

threatening disease."



Novartis obtained the exclusive right to acquire Selexys and SelG1 in 2012.

Prior to the acquisition, Selexys Pharmaceutical Corporation was a privately

held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Terms

of the deal could total up to $665 million in upfront, acquisition and milestone

payments.





Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "will," "pipeline," "commitment," "potential," "important

step," "continued development," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result

of the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1, potential

marketing approvals for SelG1 and the other product candidates in the Novartis

hematology pipeline, or regarding potential future revenues from SelG1 and such

other product candidates. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and

expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of

these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove

incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the

forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Novartis will be able

to realize any or all of the potential benefits, synergies or opportunities as a

result of the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1.

Neither can there be any guarantee that SelG1 or the other product candidates in

the Novartis hematology pipeline will be submitted or approved for sale in any

market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that SelG1 or

the other product candidates in the Novartis hematology pipeline will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations

regarding the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1, and

the other product candidates in the Novartis hematology portfolio could be

affected by, among other things, the possibility that the potential benefits,

synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition may not be realized or

may take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in research

and development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional

analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or

government regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic and industry

conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing

pricing pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other

risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with

the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information

in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



References

[1] National Heart, Lunch and Blood Institute. What Is Sickle Cell Disease? Last

updated: August 2, 2016. Available from: http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/health-

topics/topics/sca. Accessed on October 13, 2016.

[2] Solomon LR. Treatment and prevention of pain due to vaso-occlusive crises in

adults with sickle cell disease: an educational void. Blood.

2008;111(3):997-1003. Published online October 16, 2007. Available from:

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17940207. Accessed October 13, 2016.

[3] The Mayo Clinic. Diseases and Conditions: Sickle Cell Anemia. Mayo Clinic

Staff. Last updated June 2014. Available from

http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/sickle-cell-

anemia/basics/symptoms/con-20019348. Accessed October 13, 2016.



# # #



