* Deal followed results of Phase II SUSTAIN study of SelG1 in reduction of
vaso-occlusive pain crises, a major complication of SCD with limited
treatment options
* Results of SUSTAIN will be presented in the Plenary Scientific Session at
the 58(th) American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
* Acquisition complements and broadens Novartis' hematology pipeline and
underscores commitment to improving care for patients with high unmet need
Basel, November 21, 2016 - Novartis today announced it has acquired Selexys
Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a company specializing in development of
therapeutics in certain hematologic and inflammatory disorders. Novartis
exercised its right to acquire Selexys following receipt of results of the
SUSTAIN study, a Phase II trial evaluating the use of SelG1, an anti-P-selectin
antibody, in the reduction of vaso-occlusive pain crises in patients with sickle
cell disease (SCD). Results from the study will be presented during the Plenary
Scientific Session at the 58(th)American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual
Meeting on December 4, 2016, in San Diego, California.
"Sickle cell disease affects millions of people around the world and there are
limited therapies available for treatment of vaso-occlusive pain crises, a very
common complication of the disease," said Bruno Strigini, CEO of Novartis
Oncology. "With this acquisition, Novartis is able to leverage its leadership in
hematology research to advance development of a potential new treatment option
for patients living with this debilitating condition."
SCD is a hereditary blood disorder characterized by sickle-shaped red blood
cells[1]. It is a life-long disease with many forms that can range in clinical
severity from asymptomatic to life-threatening.[1] Vaso-occlusive crises, or
pain crises, are the major reason for health care encounters in SCD and occur
episodically when sickle-shaped red blood cells block blood flow through blood
vessels.[2],[3]
"We would like to extend our gratitude to all of the dedicated patients,
physicians and nurses who participated in the SUSTAIN study of SelG1 in sickle
cell disease," said Dr. Scott Rollins, former President and Chief Executive
Officer of Selexys Pharmaceuticals. "Further, the acquisition of Selexys by
Novartis represents an important step in the continued development of SelG1, a
novel, potential first-in-class therapy for patients with this underserved life-
threatening disease."
Novartis obtained the exclusive right to acquire Selexys and SelG1 in 2012.
Prior to the acquisition, Selexys Pharmaceutical Corporation was a privately
held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Terms
of the deal could total up to $665 million in upfront, acquisition and milestone
payments.
Disclaimer
The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified
by words such as "will," "pipeline," "commitment," "potential," "important
step," "continued development," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential benefits, synergies or opportunities as a result
of the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1, potential
marketing approvals for SelG1 and the other product candidates in the Novartis
hematology pipeline, or regarding potential future revenues from SelG1 and such
other product candidates. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and
expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of
these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove
incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Novartis will be able
to realize any or all of the potential benefits, synergies or opportunities as a
result of the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1.
Neither can there be any guarantee that SelG1 or the other product candidates in
the Novartis hematology pipeline will be submitted or approved for sale in any
market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that SelG1 or
the other product candidates in the Novartis hematology pipeline will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, management's expectations
regarding the acquisition of Selexys Pharmaceuticals Corporation and SelG1, and
the other product candidates in the Novartis hematology portfolio could be
affected by, among other things, the possibility that the potential benefits,
synergies or opportunities expected from the acquisition may not be realized or
may take longer to realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in research
and development, including unexpected clinical trial results and additional
analysis of existing clinical data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or
government regulation generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; general economic and industry
conditions; global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing
pricing pressures; unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other
risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with
the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information
in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis and (at)NovartisCancer at
http://twitter.com/novartiscancer
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-
library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations(at)novartis.com
References
[1] National Heart, Lunch and Blood Institute. What Is Sickle Cell Disease? Last
updated: August 2, 2016. Available from: http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/health-
topics/topics/sca. Accessed on October 13, 2016.
[2] Solomon LR. Treatment and prevention of pain due to vaso-occlusive crises in
adults with sickle cell disease: an educational void. Blood.
2008;111(3):997-1003. Published online October 16, 2007. Available from:
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17940207. Accessed October 13, 2016.
[3] The Mayo Clinic. Diseases and Conditions: Sickle Cell Anemia. Mayo Clinic
Staff. Last updated June 2014. Available from
http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/sickle-cell-
anemia/basics/symptoms/con-20019348. Accessed October 13, 2016.
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations(at)novartis.com
Eric Althoff Jeannie Neufeld
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Oncology Communications
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 862 778 2104 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 201 650 2728 (mobile)
eric.althoff(at)novartis.com jeannie.neufeld(at)novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations(at)novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Sloan Pavsner +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
