Gemalto extends remote provisioning to all consumer devices with GSMA compliant solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Amsterdam, Nov. 21, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) the world leader

in digital security, has introduced an enhanced version of its LinqUs On-Demand

Connectivity Platform that is fully compliant with the latest update to the GSMA

Consumer Remote SIM Provisioning Specification. As a result it enables device

makers and mobile operators to provide subscribers with out-of-the-box

connectivity for any type of consumer device fitted with an eSIM (embedded SIM),

including smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as seamless subscription

management throughout the product lifecycle. On-Demand Connectivity over-the-air

facilitates smooth and secure subscriber journeys and allows mobile operators,

OEMs and service providers to invent new "on the fly" services and generate new

revenue streams from the fast growing consumer IoT market.



Phase 2 of the GSMA specification builds on the initial version launched earlier

this year, making it possible to address seamlessly all types of eSIM-enabled

consumer devices. Gemalto has been closely involved in its development and this

commitment is reflected in the swift compliance of its On-Demand Connectivity

offer. Gemalto's end-to-end solution is already proven in numerous deployments

worldwide[1] and offers flexibility, scalability and straightforward integration

with device manufacturers and operators' existing processes.



Adoption of eSIM technology is fuelling rapid growth in IoT and M2M markets. It

provides a single standardized solution that is embedded at the device

manufacturing stage and can be employed across all markets and regions.

Supported by the On-Demand Connectivity Platform, choosing a subscription

package and connecting to the network becomes as easy as turning on the device.



"By fulfilling all the requirements of the revised GSMA standard so rapidly,



our On-Demand Connectivity Platform will help sustain dynamic growth in the

market," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of On-Demand Connectivity at

Gemalto."





About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.







For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.







Gemalto media contacts:







Philippe Benitez Peggy Edoire Vivian Liang

North America Europe & CIS Greater China

+1 512 257 3869 +33 4 42 36 45 40 +86 1059373046

philippe.benitez(at)gemalto.com peggy.edoire(at)gemalto.com vivian.liang(at)gemalto.com





Ernesto Haikewitsch Kristel Teyras Shintaro Suzuki

Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

+55 11 5105 9220 +33 1 55 01 57 89 +65 6317 8266

ernesto.haikewitsch(at)gemalto.com kristel.teyras(at)gemalto.com shintaro.suzuki(at)gemalto.com









--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] PSA Group to equip millions of connected cars with Gemalto M2M solution

Orange joins forces with Gemalto to launch the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G in

France, the first connected watch with a built-in SIM





Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/159293/R/2057907/771162.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.gemalto.com/



PressRelease by

Gemalto

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 508197

Character count: 5015

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gemalto

Stadt: Meudon





Number of hits: 65



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease