Gemalto extends remote provisioning to all consumer devices with GSMA compliant solution

Amsterdam, Nov. 21, 2016 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) the world leader
in digital security, has introduced an enhanced version of its LinqUs On-Demand
Connectivity Platform that is fully compliant with the latest update to the GSMA
Consumer Remote SIM Provisioning Specification. As a result it enables device
makers and mobile operators to provide subscribers with out-of-the-box
connectivity for any type of consumer device fitted with an eSIM (embedded SIM),
including smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as seamless subscription
management throughout the product lifecycle. On-Demand Connectivity over-the-air
facilitates smooth and secure subscriber journeys and allows mobile operators,
OEMs and service providers to invent new "on the fly" services and generate new
revenue streams from the fast growing consumer IoT market.
Phase 2 of the GSMA specification builds on the initial version launched earlier
this year, making it possible to address seamlessly all types of eSIM-enabled
consumer devices. Gemalto has been closely involved in its development and this
commitment is reflected in the swift compliance of its On-Demand Connectivity
offer. Gemalto's end-to-end solution is already proven in numerous deployments
worldwide[1] and offers flexibility, scalability and straightforward integration
with device manufacturers and operators' existing processes.
Adoption of eSIM technology is fuelling rapid growth in IoT and M2M markets. It
provides a single standardized solution that is embedded at the device
manufacturing stage and can be employed across all markets and regions.
Supported by the On-Demand Connectivity Platform, choosing a subscription
package and connecting to the network becomes as easy as turning on the device.
"By fulfilling all the requirements of the revised GSMA standard so rapidly,
our On-Demand Connectivity Platform will help sustain dynamic growth in the
market," said Benoit Jouffrey, Vice President of On-Demand Connectivity at
Gemalto."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
