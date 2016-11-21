       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum considers refinancing options for maturing bond

Ferratum Oyj /
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum considers refinancing options for maturing bond
Helsinki/Berlin, November 21, 2016 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN:
A1W9NS), a pioneer in the field of financial technology and an international
provider of mobile banking services, is currently evaluating  refinancing
options for the EUR 20 million bond of Ferratum Bank Plc, the Maltese banking
subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, issued in 2015 which matures on January 21, 2017.
Therefore, Ferratum has mandated Pareto Securities and ICF Bank to arrange
European investor meetings and a new bond issue may follow, subject to market
conditions.

Ferratum has continued its fast growth in 2016 and was able to achieve a steady
increase of its credit portfolio quality. Ferratum's management sees excellent
growth opportunities also for the upcoming years. Consequently, the volume of
the potential bond issue could, subject to favorable market conditions, be
larger than the bond maturing in January 2017 to support the further business
expansion of Ferratum.

In total, the Ferratum Group currently has four bonds outstanding, which were
issued by Ferratum Bank Plc, Ferratum Capital Germany and Ferratum Capital
Poland, all subsidiaries of Ferratum Oyj, respectively. The rating of Ferratum
Oyj, the guarantor of all existing bonds, was upgraded to BBB+ by Creditreform
Rating AG in June 2016.


About Ferratum Group:

The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans, offers short-
term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can utilize
digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and
EUR 3,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses installment


loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder Jorma Jokela,
Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005: Ferratum has more
than 1.5 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more
loans in the past and 4.3 million total user accounts in its database (as of 30
September 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.



Contacts:

Ferratum Group
Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO
T: +49 30 88715308
F: +49 30 88715309
M: clemens.krause(at)ferratum.com

Ferratum Group
Paul Wasastjerna
Head of Investor Relations
T: +358 40 7248247
F: +358 20 741 1614
M: paul.wasastjerna(at)ferratum.com

cometis AG
Henryk Deter | Claudius Krause
T: +49 611 20 58 55-28
F: +49 611 20 58 55-66
M: krause(at)cometis.de






This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ferratum Oyj via GlobeNewswire






