Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum considers refinancing options for maturing bond

Helsinki/Berlin, November 21, 2016 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN:

A1W9NS), a pioneer in the field of financial technology and an international

provider of mobile banking services, is currently evaluating refinancing

options for the EUR 20 million bond of Ferratum Bank Plc, the Maltese banking

subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, issued in 2015 which matures on January 21, 2017.

Therefore, Ferratum has mandated Pareto Securities and ICF Bank to arrange

European investor meetings and a new bond issue may follow, subject to market

conditions.



Ferratum has continued its fast growth in 2016 and was able to achieve a steady

increase of its credit portfolio quality. Ferratum's management sees excellent

growth opportunities also for the upcoming years. Consequently, the volume of

the potential bond issue could, subject to favorable market conditions, be

larger than the bond maturing in January 2017 to support the further business

expansion of Ferratum.



In total, the Ferratum Group currently has four bonds outstanding, which were

issued by Ferratum Bank Plc, Ferratum Capital Germany and Ferratum Capital

Poland, all subsidiaries of Ferratum Oyj, respectively. The rating of Ferratum

Oyj, the guarantor of all existing bonds, was upgraded to BBB+ by Creditreform

Rating AG in June 2016.





About Ferratum Group:



The Finnish Ferratum Group, a pioneer for mobile consumer loans, offers short-

term consumer loans for private customers. Ferratum's customers can utilize

digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and

EUR 3,000. Moreover, Ferratum offers successful small businesses installment



loans with a term of six to twelve months. Managed by its founder Jorma Jokela,

Ferratum has expanded rapidly since it was founded in 2005: Ferratum has more

than 1.5 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more

loans in the past and 4.3 million total user accounts in its database (as of 30

September 2016). Ferratum is represented in 23 markets.







Contacts:



Ferratum Group

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO

T: +49 30 88715308

F: +49 30 88715309

M: clemens.krause(at)ferratum.com



Ferratum Group

Paul Wasastjerna

Head of Investor Relations

T: +358 40 7248247

F: +358 20 741 1614

M: paul.wasastjerna(at)ferratum.com



cometis AG

Henryk Deter | Claudius Krause

T: +49 611 20 58 55-28

F: +49 611 20 58 55-66

M: krause(at)cometis.de













