Statoil ASA: Commencement of subscription period for the Dividend Issue for the second quarter 2016 under the Scrip Dividend Programme

NOT FOR RELEASE IN OR INTO CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRIA, POLAND, ESTONIA, ICELAND OR

ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



Reference is made to the previous announcements by Statoil ASA (OSE:STL,

NYSE:STO, the "Company") regarding the resolution made by the annual general

meeting on 11 May 2016 to approve the two year scrip dividend programme

commencing from the fourth quarter 2015 (the "Scrip Dividend Programme") and to

distribute a dividend of USD 0.2201 (NOK 1.8068, as announced 9 November 2016)

per share for the second quarter 2016 that shareholders can choose to receive

either in new shares of the Company ("Dividend Shares") or in cash.



In connection with the Scrip Dividend Programme for the second quarter 2016 (the

"Dividend Issue"), the Company will issue up to 160,000,000 Dividend Shares,

each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by Existing

Shareholders (as described below).

A prospectus will not be prepared for the Dividend Issue. The Terms and

Conditions for subscription of Dividend Shares are available on

www.statoil.com/scrip.



Subscription period:



The subscription period for the Dividend Issue will commence at 09:00 a.m. CET

on 21 November 2016 and expire at 23:59 p.m. CET on 2 December 2016 (the

"Subscription Period"). The subscription period for holders of American

Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will be set by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

as the depositary for the ADR program in the US.



Existing Shareholders who have not subscribed for Dividend Shares at the time of

expiry of the Subscription Period will receive their dividend in cash without

any action on their part on or about 16 December 2016 in respect of shareholders

on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and on or about 19 December 2016 in respect

of ADR holders on New York Stock Exchange.





Subscription price:



The subscription price will be equal the volume-weighted average share price

over the last two trading days on Oslo Stock Exchange of the Subscription Period

for the Dividend Issue, with a deduction for a discount of 5%. The subscription

price is expected to be announced on or about 5 December 2016.



Subscription procedures:



Subscriptions for Dividend Shares can be made electronically via VPS' online

subscription system. A link to the subscription system can be found on

www.statoil.com/scrip. Existing Shareholders who are considered eligible to

subscribe for Dividend Shares have or will receive a letter from the Company

with personal log in details to the VPS subscription system.



ADR holders under the ADR program in the US may make their election through

Deutsche Bank as the depositary for the ADR program.



Eligibility to participate in the Dividend Issue:Only shareholders of Statoil as

of expiry of 31 October 2016 for holders of ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange,

and as of expiry of 1 November 2016 for shareholders on Oslo Børs, both referred

to as "Existing Shareholders", as registered with Deutsche Bank Trust Company

Americas as the depositary for the ADR program and the Company's shareholder

register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (Nw.

Verdipapirsentralen) for shareholders on Oslo Børs, as of expiry of 3 November

2016 ("the record date") will be eligible to either subscribe for Dividend

Shares in the Subscription Period or to receive their dividend in cash.



The subscription for Dividend Shares by persons located in, or resident of

countries other than Norway, may be affected by the laws of the relevant

jurisdiction. The Dividend Shares may not be subscribed for by Existing

Shareholders located in, or resident of, jurisdictions in which the subscription

for Dividend Shares would be unlawful. Existing Shareholders located in, or

resident of countries other than Norway, should inform themselves as to whether

restrictions apply to the Dividend Issues and consult their professional

advisors if they are in any doubt about any of the contents or application of

these restrictions.



Settlement:



The issue of the Dividend Shares is expected to take place on or about 15

December 2016. The delivery of the Dividend Shares to shareholders on Oslo Børs

is expected to take place on or about 16 December 2016 and on or around 19

December 2016 for holders of ADRs on New York Stock Exchange. Trading in the

Dividend Shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange and in the ADRs representing Dividend

Shares on New York Stock Exchange is expected to commence on or about 19

December 2016.



Cash payment of the dividend to holders of ordinary shares on Oslo Børs is

expected on or about 16 December and on or about 19 December 2016 for ADR

holders on New York Stock Exchange.



Interests held through financial intermediaries:



Shareholders, who are eligible for participation in the Dividend Issue and who

hold their Shares through a financial intermediary and wish to subscribe for

Dividend Shares in the Dividend Issue, should instruct their financial

intermediary to subscribe for Dividend Shares in accordance with the applicable

instructions received from such financial intermediary. The financial

intermediary will be responsible for collecting exercise instructions from the

shareholders and for informing the Company of their subscription instructions.



DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department (tel.: +47 23 26 80 20) is acting as

Receiving Agent for the Dividend Issue.



Contact persons:



Peter Hutton, senior vice president for investor relations,

Tel: +44 7881 918 792



Morten Sven Johannessen, vice president for investor relations USA,

Tel: + 1 203 570 2524



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute or

form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or

subscription for or solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or

purchase of dividend shares or any other securities of the Company and cannot be

relied on for any investment contract or decision.



It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions.

This announcement is not for distribution in any jurisdiction in which prior

registration or approval is required for that purpose. No steps have been taken

or will be taken in any jurisdiction outside of Norway in which such steps would

be required. No competent authority or any other regulatory body has passed upon

the adequacy of this document or approved or disapproved the distribution of

dividend shares outside of Norway. Any representation to the contrary may be a

criminal offense.









