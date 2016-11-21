(firmenpresse) - Berkwood Resources Announces 1st Tranche Close of Non-Brokered Private Placement
November 18, 2016 - Berkwood Resources Ltd. (Berkwood) is pleased to announce it has closed a first tranche of the private placement that was previously announced on November 17, 2016. The Company has issued 2,777,777 flow-through common shares at $0.18 per share for proceeds of $500,000.
All securities hereunder are subject to a four month and a day hold from the closing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to incur qualified exploration expenditures on exploration projects located in the Province of Quebec, Canada.
Finders Fees equal to $45,000 were paid to Secutor Capital Management Corp.
On behalf of Berkwood Resources Ltd.
"David Hodge"
David Hodge, Director
For additional information please contact:
Berkwood Resources Ltd:
Tel: (604) 662-7455
E-mail: info(at)berkwoodresources.com
Website: www.berkwoodresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Language: English
