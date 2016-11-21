ULFMvalve.com Ready-to-Export Fire Sprinkler Fittings Production to Be Increased in Next Quarter

ULMFvalve.com, a leading manufacturing and trading company that sells all sorts of grooved pipe fittings, looks to increase its total export volume in next fiscal year.

(firmenpresse) - China - With growing clientele in more than fifty countries, and their fire sprinkler fittings gradually capturing a sizeable market afield, ULFMValve.com now aims to increase the gross production of its industry-grade fittings, especially the fire sprinkler fittings as that is one among the various types that has been in huge demand in recent times. The manufacturing company also aims to offers superior quality service to its clients in China and abroad.



At present, ULFMvalve.com exports its products to more than 50 countries, including Canada, America, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Egypt etc as well as a number of Chinese dealers, sellers etc. The company now aims to increase its total production volume and total export volume to capture a larger export market for its grooved pipe fittings. The grooved pipe fittings offered by the company meet all the international quality standards such as API, ASTM, BS, DIN, EN etc. The owners said that their aim is to increase export for all their iron pipe fittings and cast iron pipe fittings.



The Shandong factory of the manufacturing and trading company is capacious and well-equipped with advanced machinery to meet the increasing customer demand. Despite that, the management indicated that they feel the need to increase manufacturing capacity in the last fiscal quarter to meet the growing demand.



Our fire sprinkler pipe fittings have garnered positive reviews in China and abroad. However, with popularity comes huge demand. Our market analysts predict a steep growth in demand for pipe fittings in 2017 and in the next year as well. For this reason only, we are trying to build our capacity to meet the present and future demand for grooved pipe fittings, said a top executive during a trade fair, which was followed by a press conference in which the CEO and managing director said that they aim to double export in the next fiscal year.



Till now, we are doing fine in terms of total domestic sales and overseas sales. But we want to raise the bars for ourselves in the next financial year, said the CEO.





About the Company



ULFMvalve.com is a well thought-of manufacturer and trader of fire sprinkler fittings.



To know more, visit http://www.ulfmvalve.com/





