Maryland Vineyard Hosts Old Fashioned Christmas Event

A Harford County, Maryland vineyard and winery plans a holiday event featuring wine, a sit-down dinner, and live Christmas music with Christine Asero on December 17th.

Local Maryland tourist attraction, Harford Vineyard and Winery, is hosting an old-fashioned Christmas Wine Dinner event on Saturday, December 17th in their new tasting room facility. The dinner event will start at 7:00 PM, and will include a 2-hour interactive live music experience with Broadway singer Christine Asero.



Harford Vineyard and Winery is known for its lively music and wine events . This special Christmas event features Broadway singer Christine Asero , performing Christmas, pop, and country music with fun audience interaction from 8 to 10 pm.



The 3-hour event will feature appetizers, main course and desserts to include:



- One glass of wine (your choice)

- Cheddar cheeses from Daily Crisis Farms

- Vegetable tray

- Glazed ham w/ brown sugar & Cloves and Pineapple Rings

- Veggie Lasagna

- Cranberry Stuffing

- Sweet Potato Mousse

- Fresh Green Beans

- Fresh Bread & Rolls from Breads and Beyond

- Apple crisps & ginger bread served with fresh whipped cream & strawberries



Harford Vineyard and Winery has continued to expand their facilities, events, and production of award-winning local Maryland wines . They serve not only Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware wine enthusiasts, but ship wine barrels and winemaking supplies to customers across the country.



Tickets to the Old-Fashioned Christmas Wine Dinner event will be limited and can be purchased in advance on their website at www.HarfordVineyard.com . For more information contact mail(at)harfordvineyard.com or call 443-495-1699



