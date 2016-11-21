Tax Preparation Expert Reveals How to Find W-2 Forms Online

Frank Ellis discusses the importance of the W-2 form in filing taxes, and how to use the Internet to locate the form, correct information on it, and import tax data.

(firmenpresse) - In How to Get Your W-2 Form Online, Frank Ellis applies his tax preparation knowledge to explain how readers can obtain their form on the web. The W-2 form is needed for preparing an income tax return, the author explains. It can be submitted automatically when one e-files with TurboTax or H&R Block , he adds.



The article reveals the benefits of the W-2 form being online, such as paper work being delivered to the wrong address. An email will notify the taxpayer when the form is ready. One can then download and print out the form, so its unlikely to forget where the form was placed. The author strongly recommends checking all the personal details on the electronic form to ensure they are correct. According to Ellis, the advantages also include getting a tax refund faster.



He also explains how to handle incorrect information. One must contact their workplace because the IRS may receive mismatch information, which can delay refunds and cause the agency to wonder why the form wasnt submitted or the information doesnt match their records.



Obtaining the W2 form online also enables taxpayers to track their income tax details, the author says. They should check with an employer whether they can get the form on the Internet. Ellis ends by stressing that submitting a tax form online and with the correct information can reduce how much in taxes is paid and increase the amount of a tax refund.



Learn more by going to http://frankellis.edublogs.org/2016/09/09/how-to-get-a-your-w-2-form-online/



About Frank Ellis



Frank Ellis is a Traverse City Tax Preparation Planner and published author. He has written tax and finance related articles for eight years and has published over 900 articles on leading financial websites.



Contact:

Frank Ellis

Student Tax Help

Address: 945 East 8th Street Suite A, Traverse City, Michigan 49686

Website: http://frankellis.edublogs.org/





More information:

http://frankellis.edublogs.org/



Student Tax Help

