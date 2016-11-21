Amazon Customers Respond Positively to REVIVER Electrolyte Replacement Supplement

Lawrence Huang, president of HXH Industries, announced that the companys REVIVER supplement has met with overwhelming approval from consumers.
(firmenpresse) - Lawrence Huang, president of HXH Industries, announced that the companys REVIVER supplement has met with overwhelming approval from consumers. Available exclusively on Amazon, customers have been enthusiastic about their experiences and the products efficacy in preventing dehydration after intense physical activity and as a hangover cure to balance electrolytes after alcohol consumption.
Drinking alcohol depletes the bodys supply of strong electrolytes that help to regulate functioning of mental and physical faculties. REVIVER acts as a hangover prevention kit to prevent excessive liquid loss that creates electrolyte imbalances. The pills contain a proprietary blend of essential elements that include sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium and magnesium.
One customer, Eric Stewart, noted, Ive been searching for a product that can help reduce hangovers so I can be a productive person post-drinking. Ive tried a number of products over the past few months and REVIVER has worked the best for me in reducing the symptoms of a hangover.
Studies have shown that the salt tablets are as effective as a saline IV for reducing dehydration. REVIVER is equally applicable for the casual exerciser and those who participate in endurance competitions to optimize stamina, increase performance, and reduce the headaches, fatigue and muscle cramps associated with activities in which the body loses nutrients through sweat.
Brandon Leuang is a customer that uses REVIVER as part of his physical endeavors. These tablets work great. I work out and wrestle a lot and I take these rehydration salts to keep me hydrated and energetic. My friends recommended these because I told them I was getting muscle cramps and fatigue in my calves and legs. Now, after taking the tablets, my cramps are gone.
Made in the U.S. in an FDA-regulated and GMP-certified facility, REVIVER contains no sugar or artificial sweeteners, caffeine, or questionable herbal remedies. Its free of gluten, soy and dairy for individuals with those types of allergies. The natural, non-GMO ingredients offer a viable alternative to costly sports drinks.
REVIVER provides consumers with an effective supplement of essential vitamins and electrolyte tablets that prevents dehydration and acts as a hangover cure to eliminate the unpleasant mental and physical effects of drinking and intense physical activity. Hydrating with water alone is not enough and REVIVER comes with a 100% money back guarantee.
About HXH Industries, LLC
HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic but constant improvement towards the perfection of the human state physically, mentally and emotionally. The companys flagship brand REVIVER is of is a vitamin fortified electrolyte supplements to help reduce dehydration and electrolyte imbalance symptoms, without the use of harmful additives. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol. For more information, please visit HXH Industries website
Media Contact:
Lawrence H. Huang, President
HXH Industries, LLC
Phone (732)-595-8785
Address: East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Email: support(at)goreviver.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goreviver
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Electrolyte-Tablet-Oral-Rehydration-Salts/dp/B01F9AUOJ2
Website: http://www.goreviver.com
