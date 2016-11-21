       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Heubach to increase bismuth vanadate pigments capacity

(firmenpresse) - Langelsheim. Heubach is expanding its Bismuth Vanadate Pigment capacity to satisfy the growing demand for high performance pigments to replace lead chromates. Heubach will double existing capacities at its Langelsheim (Germany) plant, which shall come online in 2017.

The portfolio of bismuth vanadate pigments, marketed under the brand names VANADUR® and VANADUR® PLUS, is being continually developed. These inorganic yellows are characterized by an unique green shade and excellent fastness properties. Uses for VANADUR® and VANADUR® PLUS products include paints and coatings as well as plastics.

We believe that increasing regulatory pressure on lead chromate pigments will drive growth in pigments that offer sustainable alternatives. Heubach is committed to offering its customers several solutions in this field, as proven by our newly installed rutile yellow (CICPs) plant in Germany, our recent expansion in organic yellow pigments in India, and the currently embarked expansion in bismuth vanadate yellows states Johann Heubach, CEO of Heubach Holding.

Other catalysts for the expansion are recent product development breakthroughs at Heubach, which resulted in new grades of bismuth vanadate yellows that offer significantly higher alkaline stability and temperature resistance. We are confident that the superior characteristics of our new bismuth vanadate grades will drive strong demand in a relatively short time frame. commented Dr. Reiner Martens, CEO of Heubach GmbH (Germany).



The Heubach Group, with locations in Germany, the USA, India and China, is an owner-operated and internationally acting manufacturer of corrosion protection pigments as well as organic and inorganic color pigments, hybrid pigments and pigment preparations for use in the paint, plastics, ink and building industries, as well as for other high-quality special applications.

