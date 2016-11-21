HUBER+SUHNER debuts five port SENCITY® Rail MIMO antenna

(firmenpresse) - Herisau, Switzerland. 21 November, 2016: HUBER+SUHNER, leading international manufacturer of components and systems for optical and electrical connectivity products, is extending its proven portfolio of roof-top antennas with the new five port SENCITY® Rail MIMO. Accompanying its established SENCITY® Rail antenna portfolio, the new robust five port MIMO roof-top antenna enables system integrators and rail vehicle manufacturers to upgrade their vehicles to 4G/LTE and Wi-Fi MIMO with minimal installation effort required.



The platform provides five antenna elements in one housing. The new product features two antenna elements to connect to a cellular 2x2 MIMO modem and two additional Wi-Fi antenna elements. This allows the direct connection to a Wi-Fi radio without using an RF diplexer to split the 2 different signals from a broadband antenna. It also saves the cost of the diplexer and the installation of it.



The five ports allow system integrators to upgrade vehicles to MIMO technology even more efficiently and easily than before, said Bernd Heidtmann, Product Manager RF at HUBER+SUHNER. Our customers who have already installed the proven SENCITY® Rail antenna have seen the benefits of such an intelligent solution and so we are excited to be able to offer an upgraded product.



This omni-directional antenna works on non-metallic surfaces. It supports the frequency range from 698 MHz to 6 GHz for all mobile communication networks worldwide.



The product is particularly interesting for system integrators and rail vehicle manufacturers who are seeking to establish high-data-rate applications, such as on-board internet, CCTV or repeater systems in the train, added Heidtmann. Thanks to the new SENCITY® Rail MIMO, they can achieve a far higher data rate compared to standard antennas.



The rugged design of the SENCITY® Rail MIMO antenna ensures it is fire retardant, meeting the railway standards for environmental requirements. The antenna RF ports are protected against high voltage and high current impacts, so if a broken catenary line destroys the antenna, a high voltage is connected to the radiator which will in turn short-cut the current to the ground.





All antennas can be purchased as kits with RF cable assemblies from HUBER+SUHNER. HUBER+SUHNER application engineers are on hand to help customers worldwide select the right product and position the antenna, thus ensuring successful deployment of the products.







