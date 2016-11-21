Unisys Strengthens EMEA Leadership with Appointment of Bill Brown

Brown joins Unisys to head the Commercial division in EMEA, spanning clients in Travel & Transportation, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences

(firmenpresse) - London, 21st November 2016  Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a key leadership hire for its Enterprise Solutions organisation in EMEA, with the appointment of Bill Brown. Browns appointment will strengthen the companys client relationships and regional capabilities in a number of key industries of focus for Unisys such as Travel & Transportation, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.



Brown joins Unisys from Dell Services as Head of Commercial Business in EMEA where he will report directly to Tom Higgins, Vice President and General Manager EMEA. Prior to Dell, Brown held multiple leadership positions at EDS and Perot Systems after starting his career in applications, systems and network programming and design.



"Bill is a great addition to our team," said Higgins. Throughout his career he has demonstrated the ability to lead businesses, win and implement significant projects for global clients and drive growth. Bill joins us to lead our commercial division in the region, which has a proud heritage in areas such as aviation, where 18 of the top 25 global airlines, and 25 percent of air passengers, rely on our technology every day.



In his new role, Brown will have responsibility for the overall P&L of the commercial division in EMEA and the delivery of solutions to our clients from service lines including security, application services, cloud and infrastructure and end user services. Brown will be located in Unisys Thalwil office in Switzerland.





About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security protocols to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

