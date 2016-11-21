VitaCig, Inc. Announces Name Change to Omni Health, Inc., Projects $1.6M Net Income for First Quarter

(firmenpresse) - MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Omni Health, Inc., (OTC PINK: VTCQ), a pharmaceutical company, announced today its official name change from VitaCig, Inc., to Omni Health, Inc. The company will continue to trade its stock under VTCQD for the next 20 days when the company's new symbol, OMHE will become effective.

Michael Hawkins, the Company's current CEO/CFO stated, "While the transition has taken a little longer than expected we are pleased with where we are at, and where we are headed." The Company has completed its audit and will be filing the Annual Form 10K this week. The First Quarter Form 10Q will follow shortly thereafter. The Company projects to have a net income of $1.6M in its first quarter (May 1 - July 31, 2016) which consists of operational income and the income derived from discontinued operations, as it shifts its model into the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Hawkins went on to say, "The goal is to become current in filings and move the company to the OTC Markets."

About Omni Health, Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Omni Health Inc. operates a pharmacy operation in Hialeah, Florida, Malecon Pharmacy. Malecon Pharmacy has been a pillar of the local community since 1974 providing healthcare products, pharmacy operations, prescription drugs, and other services and products in the skin care and anti-aging industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Contact:



Michael Hawkins

Attn: Chief Executive Officer

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 508229

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: VitaCig, Inc.

Stadt: MIAMI, FL





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease