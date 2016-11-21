Hiab opens orders for the HiVision(TM) control system for forestry cranes

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has opened the order books for the camera-based

HiVisionTM control system for LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry cranes. HiVisionTM,

which moves crane operation to the truck cabin, was first showcased in the Bauma

exhibition in April 2016 and it has been demonstrated in several locations in

Europe and Japan. Orders for the HiVisionTM system have started in October and

the first customer deliveries will be in January 2017.



The HiVisionTM concept is unique in the industry. It has four cameras on top of

the forestry crane that enable a realistic 270-degree view for the operator.

This enables the crane operator to see the working area and operate the crane

from the truck cabin using virtual reality goggles.



"In the Bauma exhibition, HiVisionTM was already tested by 3,000 visitors. Since

then, customers have shown a growing interest towards this new technology.

During the past two months we have run several HiVisionTM tours where more than

1,000 customers have had the opportunity to test the crane in real conditions.

We have received excellent feedback and there's been a lot of expectation of

opening sales to the market. It's easy to see the advantages for the crane

operators in terms of safety and comfort," says Jon Lopez, Vice President,

Forestry Cranes at Hiab.



In June, HiVisionTM was awarded the KWF-Vision award in connection to the KWF

exhibition in Rodin, Germany. According to the jury, "the novel camera-based 3D

technologies provide important steps for improved functionality, ergonomics and

safety, pioneering new ideas in crane control in the forest."



Jon Lopez says: "The KWF award is considered as the 'Oscar Prize' in forestry

business and we were very proud to receive it. This year, we are celebrating the

50th anniversary of LOGLIFT forestry cranes and this prize together with the



success of HiVisionTM crowns the jubilee year. We were the first in the industry

to bring the cabin to the forestry crane and now we are introducing the

groundbreaking innovation in the development of crane operation," Lopez

concludes.



Hiab will present HiVisionTM as a simulator at the Pollutec exhibition in Lyon,

France from 29 November to 2 December on Hiab's stand 112 in Hall 2, Aisle G.

Welcome to visit us!



Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment.

Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals

at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet

customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED

recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted

forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail

lifts. www.hiab.com



Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015

totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people.

www.cargotec.com



