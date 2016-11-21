Coolshop Chooses Mirakls Marketplace Solution as The Natural Way to Grow Its Online Retail Business

Operating from stores in seven countries (UK, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark), Coolshop has served over 1.6 million customers since its foundation in 2003. Originally focused on computer games, the business has expanded to sell across 22 categories, giving customers the highest quality products and value for money.



The success of Coolshop has meant that space in its warehouses and stores has come under a lot of pressure. Coupled with plans to continue expanding, the company needed to find a solution that would support controlled online expansion into new countries and categories, such as domestic appliances, without requiring a substantial investment in warehousing or infrastructure.



Jacob Risgaard, CEO at Coolshop said, We fundamentally believe that a Marketplace is the natural way to grow Coolshop and means less risk or investment than other routes. Mirakl Marketplace will allow us to more quickly on-board suppliers and expand categories without needing to hold stock. Customers order from us, but items are shipped directly from the supplier through the Mirakl platform. The flexibility of Mirakl will also mean that we can expand into new countries at speed and localise our site for language, pricing, and which products should be available. What really attracted us to Mirakl, was not just the platform, but the support and expertise that we knew we would receive throughout the implementation, we did not feel that other providers could deliver the same value added services that would get us to market faster.



The Mirakl Marketplace Platform provides a secure online environment to host transactions between buyers and sellers of both products and services  both B2B and B2C organisations can dramatically increase their product range, expand geographically and introduce a profitable new sales channel. Organisations can use marketplaces to regain their price competitiveness, increase margins, as well as test and extend product ranges inventory and risk free. Ultimately this keeps customers excited about a brand and generates repeat business.





Commenting on Coolshops go live, Eric Chemouny, Senior Vice President for EMEA at Mirakl said, Coolshop has seen the opportunity Marketplaces offer for low risk revenue growth and offer expansion, and moved quickly in its market to implement the Mirakl solution, which has consistently proven itself to help retailers meet these goals. As Coolshop continues to excite its customers with new categories and reach out into new territories we look forward to Mirakl playing a key part in the companys continued success.







Mirakl provides state-of-the-art software solutions that allow B2C and B2B organizations to launch and operate their own online Marketplace. Mirakl Marketplace B2C and Mirakl Marketplace B2B make it easy for vast numbers of vendors to be federated on a unique platform, allowing consumers to benefit from an extended product offering, competitive prices and a superior customer experience. Mirakl has helped some of the worlds leading organizations, as well as smaller innovative enterprises including Best Buy Canada, Auchan, Carrefour, Condé Nast, Darty, Galeries Lafayette, Halfords, Menlook, Game UK, Eprice and Macway to drive commerce and offer a greater scope for expansion combined with higher profit growth and lower risk. Founded in 2012, Mirakl drives Marketplace projects in more than 25 countries around the world and has closed a 20 million dollar Series B round of funding in July 2015. For more information: www.mirakl.com

