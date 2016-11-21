Secucloud doubles size of workforce in just one year and moves into new HQ in Hamburg

Cloud-based security specialist continues to drive strong growth

(PresseBox) - 11.2016 - The German IT security specialist Secucloud is achieving significant growth with its cloud-based security solution for telcos. Over the last year, the company has won a large number of new customers, including renowned international providers like T-Mobile Netherlands. It has also recruited two experienced industry specialists to its management team: Renzo Pecoraro, a former executive director of Morgan Stanley, and the former E-POST CEO Mark Rees. In addition, Secucloud has almost doubled its workforce this year alone, so that its existing offices became too small for it. For this reason, Secucloud is moving into its new and significantly larger headquarters in the centre of Hamburg on 1st December.

?We?ve had an absolutely fantastic year in 2016,? says Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. ?We?ve almost doubled the number of employees since January, which will bring us up to 62 staff by the end of December. Our existing office facilities were quite simply far too small, making it essential for us to move. With our new HQ right in the centre of Hamburg, our customers and partners can find us at one of the city?s best addresses. Instead of the 700 square metres in our old office, we now have almost 1600 square metres at our disposal and are well equipped for further growth. Expansion is on the cards next year too ? we?re currently planning to have more than 85 staff by the end of 2017.?

Efficient security in the cloud

Secucloud specialises in providing security for the internet of things. It offers a comprehensive, completely cloud-based enterprise-class security system for telcos and mobile phone operators that they can install directly into their network infrastructure. This enables them to protect their customers from all cyber-threats on the internet in a centralised way. Customers do not need to install any software on their devices, so no setup or maintenance is required. The Secucloud solution scales elastically and can protect up to 100 million users effectively and in real time.





Further information about the company and its solutions is available on www.secucloud.com.







