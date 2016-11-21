The Top 10 Australasian Employee Engagement Companies of the Year Announced

(firmenpresse) - Sydney  November 21, 2016  The 2016 ANZ Employee Engagement Awards & Conference in association with Reward Gateway (ee-awards.com) announces its 2016 Top 10 ANZ Employee Engagement Companies of the Year.



The overall winner and the Top 10 list were selected by an exclusive panel of judges. The awards were announced at the end of Australias first dedicated employee engagement conference and awards held at the Museum of Contemporary Art venue in Sydney.



The global Employee Engagement Awards and Conference program, now in its third year, was born out of the desire to recognize and celebrate the excellence of those forward-thinking businesses who are putting people first and making a real impact in employee engagement. Having started in London, expanded to North America, it just completed its first year in ANZ.



The conference provided delegates, from organisations large and small, an ideal opportunity to learn from short and concise best-practice presentations. With the emphasis on learning and sharing knowledge, the conference allowed ample time to forge relationships with like-minded peers who are committed to developing people-centric companies.



Matt Manners, founder, The Employee Engagement Awards, said: The judges were very impressed by the strength of commitment to Employee Engagement demonstrated by the finalists. It augurs well for how Australia & New Zealand will continue to compete in the global economy. Especially with providers such as Fuel 50 that helped enable our winner Z-Energy to engage its staff so well.



The 2016 winners are:



Overall ANZ Employee Engagement Company of the Year

1. Z-Energy

The following companies made up the remainder of the Top 10 list:

2. Adrenalin

3. Epworth HealthCare

4. Involve Training

5. Krispy Kreme

6. McConachie Stedman

7. McDonald Marine + Industrial

8. Sunsuper

9. Teachers Mutual Bank Limited



10. Vocus Communications



The Employee Engagement Awards

Reward Gateway

Reward Gateway provides employee engagement solutions to the worlds leading companies. Over 1,200 clients including People Bank, Pepsico, KPMG, Fortescue and the Australian Stock Exchange use the companys products to attract, engage and retain the best employees.

