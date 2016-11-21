Collibra Awarded Fastest-Growing Software Company by Deloitte

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - November 21st, 2016 Collibra, a leader in data governance software solutions for business users, has announced it has won the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award in the Best Software category. The award confirms Collibra as one of Europes fastest growing technology companies.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award honours companies headquartered in Belgium that have experienced substantial revenue growth over the last four years. For Collibra, its rapid growth has been driven by its consumerized approach to data governance. The company enables business users to shop for and find data in much the same way they shop for products in their everyday lives on consumer sites like Amazon.
On receiving the award at a ceremony in Brussels, Collibra co-founder and CEO, Felix Van de Maele, said, Being recognized as the fastest-growing software firm in Belgium is a true accolade for our business and I am extremely grateful to both our employees and partners. The Deloitte Fast 50 is widely recognised in the tech-sector, and it is exciting to see all the exceptional businesses that are listed alongside. For us, it is a fantastic endorsement of all our hard work, and is a recognition of the rising numbers organisations adopting our data governance solution.
Founded in 2008, Collibra has seen huge demand for its collaborative technology that easily overcomes the challenges many corporates face when they find data in multiple places, on multiple platforms and in multiple formats. In addition to its Brussels headquarters, the company expanded its global operations to include a New York office in 2014 to accommodate a workforce of 200 employees split across both geographies. Collibra now has more than 150 large company customers across finance, healthcare and retail sectors, and has seen a 1610% revenue growth over the past four fiscal years.
Van de Maele concludes: Data governance has become an important priority for businesses of any sizes, particularly in the light of the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It has been fantastic to see Collibra experience significant growth over a relatively short period of time. This is an incentive for us to keep on doing our very best in helping more businesses drive forward their data-first strategies.
