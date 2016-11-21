SENperc PV nominated for the Innovation Award 2016

SENTECH is very proud to announce that our new SENperc PV has been nominated for the Innovation Award 2016 Berlin Brandenburg. The innovative SENperc PV is used for quality control for PERC cell back side manufacturing in the photovoltaic sector. Therefore, the SENperc PV is one of the 10 most innovative products of the year 2016. The awards ceremony will take place at December 2, 2016 at TU Berlin.
(firmenpresse) - The Innovation Award 2016 is an annual event targeting to promote innovate products which are generating the jobs of the future for the region of and around Berlin. The price is meant to be an instrument of business promotion to shape the economic future of the region in a positive way.
SENTECH SENperc PV is a system for quality control in photovoltaics. It guarantees the efficiency and quality of PERC-solar cell manufacturing. PERC-cells consist of multiple layers, their properties and interdependences are generating more energy than conventional cells. The quality control of PERC cells, it is necessary to precisely control the properties of the back side passivation layers by means of an optical, nondestructive measurement. The SENperc PV is the solution. The advantages of this innovative SENperc PV system are easy recipe based operation and statistical process control for quality control in industrial PERC cell manufacturing and the direct and long-term feedback to the operator for immediate intervention.
There will be 5 awardees winning the 10.000 Euro doped trophy money. Since 1992 more than 150 price winners have been awarded.
SENTECH Instruments develops, manufactures, and globally sells innovative capital equipment centered on thin films in semiconductor technology, microsystems, photovoltaics, nanotechnology and materials research. SENTECH is expert in structuring and deposition of thin films by means of plasma process technology. SENTECH offers systems for plasma etching, plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, and atomic layer deposition. SENTECH provides innovative solutions for non-contact, non-invasive optical characterization using ellipsometry and reflectometry.
