Captivate Video Network to Feature Best Selling Business Authors to 1,600 Offices Across the United States

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- C-Suite Network, announced today that their over the top television (OTT) business channel, , will begin a new strategic partnership with Captivate, the leading location-based digital video network. Captivate will air highlights from Best Seller TV, a television show featuring business authors and content from their top-selling business books.

C-Suite TV features interviews and shows with business executives, thought leaders, authors and celebrities providing news and information for business leaders. This programming platform will be aired across Captivate's vast network of 10,000 elevator and lobby screens located in 1,600 premier office buildings across the U.S. Millions of professionals will engage with episode teasers that encourage viewers to learn more via Twitter and tune into C-Suite TV.

This partnership brings together both of the brands like-minded audience of hard-to-reach, senior level executives. Together, they will provide a robust platform of relevant content that influences the professional and personal behavior of this high value audience.

"C-Suite Network content strives to offer a unique understanding on issues that directly effect today's business leaders," said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman of C-Suite Network. Adding, "Captivate gives us the ability to deliver those issues directly to the upscale audiences in the elevators and lobbies we use at work every day."

Every Monday, content will feature business tips from the C-Suite Network community of c-level executives and best selling business authors including, Daymond John, Peter Shankman, Billie Howard, and more.

"We are pleased to add C-Suite TV to our portfolio of top content providers," said Scott Marden, Chief Marketing Officer at Captivate. "With a mutual commitment to providing impactful content and multiple touchpoints for the hard-to-reach, c-level executive, this platform is just the beginning of an innovative marketing partnership."

C-Suite Network is the world's most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above.

C-Suite Network brings leaders together through C-Suite Collective, a private online community for executives. C-Suite Network also offers invitation-only conferences held three times per year, custom-tailored content on the C-Suite Network blog, C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and educational programs from C-Suite Academy. Learn more at , or connect on , and .

Known for its vast network of 10,000 elevator and lobby displays located in 1,600 premier office buildings across the United States, Captivate connects advertisers with more than 10 million unique monthly viewers through creative, research-driven and Nielsen-measured advertising and marketing programs. By engaging its viewers with timely news and actionable information, Captivate provides advertisers with a highly desirable and difficult-to-reach audience of affluent and influential business professionals. Founded in 1997, Captivate is owned by Generation Partners and Gannett.

