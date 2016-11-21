Stingray and Singing Machine Optimize Karaoke Store for Mobile Devices in time for the Holidays

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QC and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- As the next step in the expansion of their online and mobile strategy, partners Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B) and The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine") (OTCQX: SMDM) today announced that the Karaoke Store has been optimized for smartphones and tablets. It has never been easier or quicker to access great karaoke content for use with Singing Machine karaoke systems.

The mobile release follows the 2015 launch of the Karaoke Store, an online store offering a catalogue of more than 12,000 karaoke songs. Users can now purchase and playback songs on their mobile devices in their account at the Karaoke Store.

"Stingray continually invests in the development of its karaoke products and services. As such, we are thrilled to continue and build upon our successful partnership with Singing Machine to connect karaoke fans to high-quality content," said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray. "As mobile technologies become ubiquitous, digital platforms can no longer take a one-size-fits-all approach. A significant number of Karaoke Store users expressed the desire to access our karaoke products and services through mobile devices. This launch will go a long way to improving their online experience."

Combined with the BlueTooth® feature available on most Singing Machine karaoke systems, this improvement to the Karaoke Store allows consumers to sing karaoke and create their personal karaoke libraries on the device they want -- whenever and wherever they want. Stingray and Singing Machine are dedicated to helping consumers spend more of their time singing and less time switching out karaoke CDs.

"We are excited to partner with Stingray to launch this key initiative," said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. "Our customers increasingly rely on mobile devices for all their entertainment needs and this move will make it easier for our customers to find and sing their favorite karaoke songs from their mobile device. With the Holiday season almost upon us, we are thrilled to offer a fully-optimized mobile download experience to users of Singing Machine karaoke systems."

Partners Singing Machine and Stingray are key players in the karaoke industry. Singing Machine, the North American leader in consumer karaoke products, is the most recognized brand in home karaoke hardware and distributes over 1 million karaoke products per year. Stingray owns the world's largest library of licensed karaoke content and has a decade of experience in digital music product development and distribution.

More than 12,000 downloadable songs in the style of today's top artists and yesterday's legends.

New songs added weekly.

Songs can be purchased individually or in Song Packs (collections of 10 or 25 songs).

Available on any web browser on any Internet-connected device.

Also offered as a desktop application that can be installed on Microsoft Windows or Apple computers that allows songs to be easily transferred via USB flash drive from the Karaoke Store to Singing Machine's digital download line of karaoke products.

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million Pay-TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray Djazz, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and iConcerts. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 300 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and through its partnership with Stingray, access to over 12,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See for more details.

