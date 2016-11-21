Advanced Environmental Petroleum Producers Delineates a Mission of Charity

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Advanced Environmental Petroleum Producers, Inc. (OTCQB: AEPP) welcomes the spotlight and the positive impact on Peru from the upcoming November visit of the "Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation" (APEC).

The eyes of the world will focus on Lima, Peru this week as the next round of the Presidential Summit Forum is held for the "Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation". This will draw attention from the current members of the "Transpacific Treaty" (TPP). Members include: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, United States, and Vietnam. President Barack Obama will be representing the United States of America. The purpose of (TPP) is to "eliminate exploitative child labor, protect against forced labor, ensure acceptable employment conditions, and ensure health and safety in the workplace."

Advanced Environmental Petroleum Producers (AEPP) and their approved technology partner PointSource Processing (PSP) will be working with an independent charity named "Fir-Fer." In broad terms this charity translates to "Fairness and Equality to All."

AEPP will be working in numerous regions of Peru using the most advanced oil & gas extraction & upgrading technologies along with their partner PSP. Ten percent (10%) of all net profits from AEPP will be given to the Charity Fir-Fer to help them accomplish their mission and mandate. The Mission of Fir-Fer: To raise the standard of living worldwide through fair play by empowering health, education and employment. The Vision of Fir-Fer: To enrich communities through applied knowledge and shared resources.

Nigel Bosworth believes "These funds provided by AEPP will help Fir-Fer in building and expanding clean water, sanitation, education and health. AEPP will be using cutting edge green technologies that will benefit the communities in which they work and provide well-paid jobs with training, education and health. These funds provided to Fir-Fer will help provide infrastructure and help the local people enjoy a higher standard of living and self-reliance."

Part of AEPP's mission is to give back to the country of Peru that permits AEPP to operate with its business partners. This is clearly a win-win situation as we believe in "PEOPLE -- PLANET -- PROFIT."

AEPP will become an oil and gas exploration and development company, operating in Peru where it has a number of targets in the highly prospective Block 19 of the southern region of that country. The Company after completing the TEA will hold an exclusive license, which entitles it to explore and develop certain oil and gas properties known as "Block 19," an area of 10,100 square km.

