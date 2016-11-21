       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Opengear Receives 2016 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

Resilience Gateway honored for exceptional innovation

(firmenpresse) - PISCATAWAY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Opengear (), a leading provider of critical infrastructure management solutions through , , , and , today announced that the Resilience Gateway has received a 2016 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from and , the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

Designed to enable a business' IoT transformation while increasing network uptime at branch offices and remote sites, the Resilience Gateway utilizes Opengear's embedded and technologies to enable the efficient access, monitoring, and control of edge routers, servers, switches, firewalls, PDUs, and UPSes. True out-of-band management with Smart OOB maintains complete control during infrastructure failures and network outages that may be brought on by the IoT's intense workload and myriad connections.

Also factoring into the award win is the Resilience Gateway's adeptness at performing proactive analysis of fault conditions, and automatically remediating common network problems with event-based auto-response executed via custom scripts. The Resilience Gateway is architected to both meet the IT resilience needs of today and anticipate the IoT resilience needs of tomorrow, scaling to manage the infrastructure at thousands of sites with many thousands of IoT devices.

"Network connectivity interruptions are already highly detrimental to business revenue and reputation -- and we expect that will become even more so in the Internet of Things era," Gary Marks, CEO, Opengear. "The Resilience Gateway provides the incredible network gateway intelligence that IoT infrastructure demands, as the rapidly growing number of connected devices will produce huge processing loads which must be intelligently managed. The success of the IoT will very much hinge on the deep resilience of smart gateways directing countless tasks on an Internet teeming with IoT devices; this is precisely what the Resilience Gateway has been engineered to accomplish. We're proud of the Resilience Gateway, and to receive recognition with the ."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the machine-to-machine market today. It is my honor to congratulate Opengear for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of , a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the Resilience Gateway, an innovative solution that earned Opengear the 2016 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, . "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Opengear in the future."

Founded in 2004, Opengear delivers next generation intelligent solutions for managing critical IT and communications infrastructure. Opengear's solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB technology, equip our customers' networks with intelligent automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. For more information, please visit .



Date: 11/21/2016
