Ambiq Micro's Ultra-Low Power Apollo Platform Selected by Fossil Group for its Hybrid Smartwatches

Ambiq Micro's Patented SPOT(TM) Technology Enables Enhanced Functionality Without Sacrificing Battery Life

(firmenpresse) - AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- , the leader in ultra-low power solutions, today announced that Fossil Group, Inc. will include its patented Apollo Platform with patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) in hybrid smartwatches from brands, Fossil, Skagen and Misfit.

Today's consumers demand significantly extended battery life, sleeker and more fashionable form factors, as well as myriad powerful features from their wearable devices. These benefits, however, are only possible with greatly-reduced energy consumption, which is achieved using Ambiq Micro's Apollo, powered by SPOT.

"Fossil Group is an innovator and leader in the wearables and smart device market, and the inclusion of Apollo in its newly launched hybrid smartwatches is a testament to its desire to meet the power, space and application requirements of its consumer base," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO at Ambiq Micro. "Ambiq Micro's partnership with Fossil Group indicates both companies are dedicated to developing the next generation of powerful wearables that meet the demands of both fashion and function."

The Apollo platform operates as a central component in the hybrid smartwatches and will handle device operations -- including processing sensor inputs and controlling wireless communication.

Based on the 32-bit ARM® Cortex M-4 with FPU, in real world applications the Apollo microcontroller MCU typically consumes 5 to 10 times less energy than competitive MCUs. The dramatic reduction in energy consumption is achieved using Ambiq Micro's patented SPOT technology. This high level of performance per watt can mean significantly extended battery life, the use of smaller or fewer batteries, and the ability to add new features not previously possible.

In addition, the Apollo Platform offers best-in-class power consumption numbers in both active-mode and sleep-mode -- a capability that is unique in the industry. The Apollo Platform consumes an industry-leading 34µA/MHz when executing instructions from flash memory and features sleep-mode currents as low as 140nA.

Graphics

Ambiq Micro was founded in 2010 on the simple yet powerful notion that extremely low power semiconductors are the key to the future of electronics. Through the use of pioneering ultra-low power technology, innovative companies around the world are developing differentiated solutions that reduce or eliminate the need for batteries, lower overall system power, and maximize industrial design flexibility.

Ambiq Micro has developed breakthrough technology based on its patented Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform that dramatically reduces the amount of power consumed by semiconductors, making the company's integrated circuits (ICs) an ideal solution for energy critical applications.

Ambiq Micro is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit and follow us (at)Ambiq_Micro.

Alissa Vasilevskis or Brittney Danon



BOCA Communications for Ambiq Micro

PressRelease by

Ambiq Micro

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 508308

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ambiq Micro

Stadt: AUSTIN, TX





Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease