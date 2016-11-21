Inuvo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

(firmenpresse) - LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology and digital publishing company, today announced that Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Drexel Hamilton Emerging Growth Conference and Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the LD Micro Main Event.

When: Thursday, December 1, 2016

Where: 77 Water Street, Suite 201, New York, NY 10005

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM EST

Presentation Room: Track C, 8th Floor

When: December 6-8, 2016

Where: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, December 7th at 2:30 pm PST

Presentation Room: Track 5

The investor presentation will be available under the Events and Presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations page and can be found by visiting .

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout each conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their Drexel Hamilton and LD Micro representative or Capital Markets Group to request a meeting with management.

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology and digital publishing business that serves hundreds of millions of income generating ads monthly across a network of websites and apps serving desktop, tablet and mobile devices. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit or download our app for or for .

Inuvo, Inc.

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

501-205-8397





or



Capital Markets Group, LLC

PH: 914-669-0222

