Inuvo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

(firmenpresse) - LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology and digital publishing company, today announced that Wally Ruiz, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Drexel Hamilton Emerging Growth Conference and Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the LD Micro Main Event.
When: Thursday, December 1, 2016
Where: 77 Water Street, Suite 201, New York, NY 10005
Presentation Time: 1:00 PM EST
Presentation Room: Track C, 8th Floor
When: December 6-8, 2016
Where: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, December 7th at 2:30 pm PST
Presentation Room: Track 5
The investor presentation will be available under the Events and Presentation section of the Company's Investor Relations page and can be found by visiting .
Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout each conference. Investors are encouraged to contact their Drexel Hamilton and LD Micro representative or Capital Markets Group to request a meeting with management.
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV) is an advertising technology and digital publishing business that serves hundreds of millions of income generating ads monthly across a network of websites and apps serving desktop, tablet and mobile devices. To learn more about Inuvo, please visit or download our app for or for .
