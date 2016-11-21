CHRON's Affiliate, Zen Technologies, Operational in Twenty-Three States

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (Ticker: CHRO) announced today that as of November, Zen is ready to do business in thirty states, operational in twenty-three states, with plans to be operational in up to forty-five states by end of February 2017.

As of today, Zen is now able to market and sell its Smart Home products and services to residential customers in: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Texas. Interested customers can enroll for Zen services at .

"These twenty-three markets alone represent nearly 90 million homeowners and another 26 million families that live in multi-family dwellings and represents a tremendous market opportunity for Zen," stated CHRON President, Alex Rodriguez.

This is an ongoing three-fold initiative that includes basic corporate registration processes with each state, licensing requirements, which vary from state to state, and the most challenging aspect, building out a quality installation network of service professionals.

"Zen's strategy was to remove the barriers associated with purchasing and installing Smart Home Products and Services. Through our installation network, we are able to overcome this obstacle and create a painless onboarding process for customers," stated Director of Field Operations, Joy Krumwiede.

ABOUT ZEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Zen Technologies, Inc. (Zen), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Chron Organization, Inc. (OTC: CHRO), is a 21st century home services company whose mission is to make the "Smart Home" a reality for the millions of homeowners and apartment homes across the United States. Zen provides homeowners with the latest in security, monitoring and automation controls enabling homeowners to have a Smart Home at an affordable price. Zen combines that with its green energy services, reducing both their carbon footprint and their monthly energy expense. The Company's plan is to capture 5% of the homeowners' market while dramatically reducing the nation's peak electricity demand. To learn more, visit . To learn more about our parent company, visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the company's filings at

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT:

Email:

Phone: (469) 626-5275

Fax: (469) 626-5101



Investor Relations:

The Eversull Group, Inc.

Jack Eversull

President

972-571-1624

PressRelease by

The Chron Organization

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 508311

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Chron Organization

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease