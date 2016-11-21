Paytronix Data Insights Helps Shari's Cafe & Pies to Grow Younger Demographic by 30 Percent

Targeted premium offers increase frequency and spend among key demographic while new holiday promotion rewards frequent guests

(firmenpresse) - NEWTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., a leading provider of , today announced that family casual dining restaurant chain has expanded enrollment of guests 45 and under in its Cafe Club Rewards program by 30 percent with the help of Paytronix Data Insights. By effectively targeting and incentivizing these guests, Paytronix has helped Shari's increase visit frequency and spend among a much younger demographic.

Shari's is the largest chain of family-style restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with nearly 100 locations open 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Shari's Paytronix-powered program helps the chain better understand its guests and then create relevant promotions that drive guests to visit more frequently. By offering the easiest, most diverse methods for enrollment in-store, online, and via mobile apps, the Cafe Club Rewards program has been in growth mode since it was .

With many restaurants in or near college towns, Shari's wanted to take advantage of these locations and attract a younger demographic to its restaurants. To make this happen, Shari's turned to , a premium service that helps restaurants and retailers uncover actionable insights from disparate data sources. The Data Insights team helped Shari's examine data on visit frequency, menu items ordered, and other information with the goal of using the loyalty program to incentivize guests to make at least one extra visit.

- With data in hand, Shari's was able to segment its customers based on purchases and behavior, group them according to visit frequency within a certain time period, then update the groups quarterly to ensure guests receive promotions and offers designed to motivate the desired behavior.

- Together with the Paytronix Data Insights team, Shari's is then able to analyze guest behaviors and identify new opportunities to engage each group with custom offers that drive people to change their behavior.

- With Paytronix providing visibility into how offers directly impact movement within each band, Shari's can verify that less active guests had visited more often and were moving up into more active groups. In recent campaigns, Shari's tracked positive movement of 14% to 44% for guests advancing to the next active group.

- By targeting a specific age group with rich offers, Shari's has enrolled more young members in its rewards program. Today, messages coming from the brand are highly relevant to its guests. Shari's marketing team sends specific promotions designed to drive visits during key time periods, such as after football games, or for late-night dining.

"We recognized a need to attract a critical younger demographic that was missing from our loyalty base, and Paytronix has really helped to do just that -- providing much more visibility into our customers' behavior and a means to attract and retain those younger guests by targeting individual age groups with offers relevant to them," said Carrie Henderson, marketing manager for Shari's Cafe & Pies. "The guests we engage with Paytronix come in to see us more often, choosing our restaurant when there are a lot of other choices competing for their business."

"When we identify specific groups of customers, like infrequent guests who only come in every month or two, Shari's can then target a promotion just to that group with a quick campaign featuring a larger than usual offer," said Lee Barnes, head of Paytronix Data Insights. "A richer offer given to an infrequent diner has proven very effective at drawing in those guests for a visit they wouldn't otherwise make."

Paytronix empowers Shari's to add new incentives and promotions anytime, so they can do special, highly measurable promotions. This holiday season, Shari's is adding a new offering: buy 12 pies and get a 13th for free. It's a thank-you offer, but also serves as an incentive to attract new loyalty members. Not only are guests incented to buy more pies, but it drives that category of holiday pie shoppers into the Cafe Club as new members for the Paytronix marketing engine to later engage. Once they've joined the program and are receiving other rewards, Shari's can customize offers to get their pie-only buyers into the restaurant for a meal.

