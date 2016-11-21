MOCACARE Expands Heart Health Portfolio with MOCACuff, a State-of-the-Art Blood Pressure Cuff Worn on the Cuff

MOCACuff and the MOCACARE App Deliver Results and Advice Loosening the Grip of Hypertension

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- MOCACARE () has today expanded its range of advanced, yet simple cardiovascular monitoring devices with the launch of , a sleek FDA-approved wireless blood pressure monitor that fits comfortably on the wrist. Priced at $69.99, MOCACuff is designed with style and comfort in mind -- avoiding the problems of bulky traditional cuffs worn on the upper arm.

With each reading the MOCACuff screen displays pulse rate, systolic and diastolic measurements, and a color-coded indicator that corresponds to the American Heart Association's (AHA) blood pressure categories, allowing users to see where their health stands. The dedicated MOCA App also provides further information and actionable advice.

"At MOCACARE, we're driven by a goal to simplify heart health monitoring and make caring for your health an easy, intuitive and reliable experience," said Naama Stauber Breckler, co-founder and COO of MOCACARE. "Like our first product MOCAheart, MOCACuff is specifically designed to be as simple as possible for everyone to monitor and improve their cardiovascular health."

MOCACARE App features include:

- Measurement history is synced wirelessly to your smartphone with the tap of a single button

After each measurement, receive actionable insights and tips to improve your heart health.

- See how your health indicators are improving over time.

- The HIPAA compliant chat platform makes sharing health data with doctors and loved ones effortless.

Allow friends/family to try MOCA devices without disturbing your health trends by removing irregular readings from your measurement history.

MOCACuff is available at .

MOCACARE's mission is to improve the quality of life for its users by creating solutions that bring together the very best in health, technology, science and care. The company's multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, designers and physicians hail from Stanford, UCSF and California College of the Arts. MOCACARE was established in 2013 and is headquartered in Palo Alto. The company has an engineering center in Taipei and has an international team with members from Israel, Poland, Singapore, India, Taiwan and the United States.

