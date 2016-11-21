Endonovo (ENDV) Benefits from NASH Buying Spree -- SECFilings.com

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces an article discussing efforts to develop the first FDA-approved treatment for Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Many companies are in the hunt, and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB: ENDV) is taking a unique approach with its Immunotronics electroceutical platform.

NASH is a 'silent' liver disease that affects 2% to 5% of all Americans, according to the National Institute of Health. Over the past year, the rate of obesity has doubled in adults and tripled in children, which threatens to increase the prevalence of NASH over the coming years. Deutche Bank analysts believe that the market for NASH medicines could increase from $8 billion today to $40 billion by 2025.

Big Pharma companies have begun acquiring earlier-stage NASH drugs to diversify their portfolio in terms of approach, target pathway and stage of the disease. If a late-stage drug were to fail Phase II or III clinical trials, these earlier stage drugs could provide an additional pathway into the lucrative market. There may also be the potential for combination therapies and other synergies within existing drug portfolios to enhance safety and/or efficacy.

The Immunotronics platform is a non-invasive, non-implantable electroceutical device for treating and preventing vital organ failure through the reduction of inflammation and necrosis, and the promotion of regeneration. Since NASH is classified as an inflammatory disorder of the liver, the platform could have the potential to treat NASH without the side effects of many other treatments in clinical trials.

The Immunotronics platform harnesses magnetically-induced electrical field pathways in cells and tissues to elicit an anti-inflammatory response. In early testing, the technology has already been shown to be a very potent anti-inflammatory device in a pharmaceutical 'gold standard' model of inflammation. The device could be used to treat the early stages of NASH to prevent liver scarring and would compete with Allergan's recent acquisitions in the space.

Currently, the company is preparing to conduct several pre-clinical studies evaluating the effectiveness of its Immunotronics technology on accelerating liver regeneration and treating inflammation beginning early next year. With a funding agreement in place for up to $10 million in financing, the company is well positioned on a financial basis to conduct these studies in advance of clinical trials that could attract the interest of Big Pharma.

Follow the link to read the whole article:

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

SECFilings.com



Paul Archie

406-862-2242

PressRelease by

SECFilings.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 14:21

Language: English

News-ID 508318

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SECFilings.com

Stadt: REDONDO BEACH, CA





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease