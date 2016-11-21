SeanieMac Announces Sponsorship of Highly Regarded MMA Fighter Ritchie Kiely

(firmenpresse) - HUNTINGTON, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- SeanieMac Ltd. (OTC PINK: BETS), an Irish gaming company, today announced the sponsorship of highly regarded fighter Ritchie Kiely for his MMA debut fight in the 3 Arena Dublin on Friday December 16th.

Ritchie Kiely is the latest fighter to join John Kavanagh team (Conor McGregor's trainer) fighting out of the SBG gym in Dublin, Ireland and is a former title winning Kickboxer.

The show will be attended by a capacity crowd of 9,500 people and is live on TV throughout the world. Ritchie will carry the SeanieMac brand on his clothing and banners.

Garreth Core (COO SeanieMac) said, "We are delighted to partner with Ritchie at the beginning of his journey into the MMA. He is an exciting fighter who we feel can make an impact on the biggest stage and we look forward to a long and successful partnership. The sponsorship will give our brand amazing worldwide exposure to a new audience for SeanieMac and is a continuation of our marketing strategy."

SeanieMac Limited is an Irish gaming company. It owns and operates "", an online sports and casino wagering web-based platform serving gamblers directly under the brand name SeanieMac.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of SeanieMac International, Ltd. and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations regarding amounts staked and gross profits and our marketing initiatives. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainty regarding consumer preferences, a decline in the popularity of our website and competition in the online gambling industry. SeanieMac assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in SeanieMac International, Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 and in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

