Advantis Corp. Surging Sales Lead to Premium Product Development

(firmenpresse) - NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced that sales are surging for Amstercan and Rosin6 products. The popularity of the Amstercan branded products has prompted cooperatives to co-brand premium black label products.

The Rosin6 rosin press sales have surged more than 400% since Advantis announced that the first units had been sold last Thursday. According to Advantis CEO, Christopher Swartz, there are several more orders in the pipeline. "Rosin6 represents our largest revenue source with the highest margins of profit," Swartz explained. "And we expect this surge to continue as our marketing campaign expands." Rosin6 technology guarantees the highest, purest yields while preserving the product smell. "As word spreads about this technology, the higher quality products that it produces will be available in the marketplace. We are already working with our partner, Natural Elements, to create a line of premium rosin strains and will duplicating this process with other cooperatives as we grow." Natural Elements expects to provide the premium black label rosin products to its members by the end of the year. Based on the current sales trend of the Rosin6 press, Advantis revenues are poised to skyrocket well into the six figures this quarter.

Amstercan branded products are proving to be a huge hit. Speedweed, California's largest marijuana delivery service sold out of the Natural Elements branded OG Kush within the first week. "They are so happy with the initial demand. Speedweed will be placing larger orders and we will soon have additional co-branded products to provide them with," Swartz stated. "We have now partnered with Master Grower to package their rare, exotic flower... a premium black label bud. Amstercan is quickly becoming synonymous with the highest quality cannabis." Swartz commented that their recent marketing campaign has resulted in cross-pollination between the Rosin6 and Amstercan products. "Every Amstercan client is potentially a Rosin6 client and vice versa," Swartz said. "We expect to see sales of both to grow exponentially as we work to develop new product lines and maintain our reputation for the highest quality." Swartz concluded by emphasizing the company's ability to expand as recreational marijuana laws take effect, revenues continue to increase.

