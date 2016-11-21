Auxilio, Inc. to Participate at the Benchmark Micro Cap Discovery Conference on December 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - MISSION VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Auxilio, Inc. (OTCQB: AUXO), a leading provider of complete Document Solutions and IT Security for the healthcare industry, today announced Joseph J. Flynn, chief executive officer and president, will participate at the Benchmark Micro Cap Discovery Conference at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL on Thursday, December 1, 2016.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with the company should contact their Benchmark Company representative.

Since 2004, over 220 of the nation's leading hospitals and health systems have turned to Auxilio to solve broken document and digital workflow processes. Auxilio's Document Solutions are proven to reduce waste, safeguard PHI, and improve operational efficiency while driving incredible cost savings for a healthcare organization. Auxilio delivers its proven results through its core services lines, Managed Print Services, Document Consulting and iPLATFORM, an intelligent workflow automation suite.

Auxilio's Managed Print Services' business model is vendor neutral, provides full-time, on-site customer service and technical experts while guaranteeing 20% cost savings starting day-one of the contract. Auxilio's Document Consulting analyzes and remediates inefficient document workflow programs bringing transparency of what is printed, by department, by user and how much to find opportunities for process improvement and increased security for HIPAA compliance. iPLATFORM, helps make clinical and administrative tasks easier and faster, improving the patient experience by 50%, creating a 99% registration accuracy rate and producing practical cost-effective digital workflows, eliminating 90% of fax documents.

Auxilio's cybersecurity arm, Redspin, helps hospitals, health systems and Business Associates find and fix network and application security issues. Their fully comprehensive portfolio of services and technology include HIPAA security risk assessments, penetration testing, risk and compliance consulting and a SaaS technology solution, Delphiis  IT Risk Manager.

For more information about Auxilio, visit .

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Auxilio, Inc. that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "may" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/services development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices, expectations relating to momentum of the business, expectations of increased demand for Auxilio's services, growth of Auxilio's vertical framework, anticipated results from cross-selling efforts, growing demand for Auxilio's MPS programs, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at . Auxilio, Inc. is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:



MZ North America

Mike Cole

949-259-4988

Vice President







Media Relations:

Auxilio Inc.

Carrie Mulcahy

949-310-2548

Director of Corporate Marketing

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 508323

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Auxilio, Inc.

Stadt: MISSION VIEJO, CA





Number of hits: 12



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease