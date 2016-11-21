BlueJeans Launches onSocial to Empower Authentic Widespread Video Collaboration over Facebook Live

(firmenpresse) - Two new social broadcasting products ensure that anyone can host multi-party communication over Facebook Live: onSocial Personal lets individuals and influencers interact with multiple people and cameras; onSocial Studio provides professional social broadcasting capabilities to brands and corporations



LONDON, UKNovember 21, 2016-- BlueJeans Network, the global leader in cloud-based video communication services, today announced the global availability of BlueJeans onSocial, the first video communications platform to extend many-to-many broadcasting capabilities to Facebook Live. BlueJeans onSocial provides individuals, influencers, brands, and companies with the means to easily bring people together, create shared experiences, and broadcast them to the world. This adds a new dimension to Facebook Live by enabling multiple people to engage and communicate over live video in real-time, rather than simply posting comments or watching a single person broadcast his/her experience across a live feed; onSocial facilitates dynamic, authentic interaction between participants, regardless of their location.



Starting today, BlueJeans offers two distinct onSocial products. Its brand new onSocial Personal offers anytime live broadcasting opportunities to small businesses and individuals for up to 25 active participants from any device or machine. Additionally, corporations and major brands can purchase onSocial Studio, previously known as BlueJeans for Facebook Live, directly through BlueJeans representatives. onSocial Studio enables as many as 100 participants based in different locations to connect and broadcast conversations to millions over Facebook Live, with a number of high-end production features to maximise video quality.



With the global introduction of onSocial, BlueJeans anticipates that the billions of people already using Facebook will be able to now use it in a new way. Recent data shows that currently more than 4 billion Facebook Live videos are watched every day. Facebook Live videos also generate 1200% more shares than images and text combined. Additionally, users spend three times longer watching a video on Facebook when it is live, and they comment 10 times more on Facebook Live videos than regular videos. onSocial, which is geared specifically towards users needs, interests and abilities, is expected to drive further engagement.





Facebook Live tapped into consumers love of video and offers an incredible way to share and communicate. Now we want to take it to the next level-- from one persons experience shared with the world to a completely shared experience in which the world can participate, said Lori Wright, CMO of BlueJeans. And clearly people are excited about the opportunity for Facebook Live to do more. Our beta period reflected an incredible range of uses, greater than we had initially imagined. As such, we created a differentiated product offering in order to meet the wide variety of needs.



The new BlueJeans onSocial Personal is perfect for individuals, social influencers, and small businesses that want to create intimate events and less formal, structured conversations from any device, anywhere.



BlueJeans onSocial Personal provides an incredible way to not only reach, but really interact with my followers, said renowned social media influencer, Mari Smith. There is nothing else like it. I can see and talk with people who want to learn about best practices without any sort of delay or filtering. It requires nothing on their part except a willingness to participate in a lively conversation.



onSocial Studio offers larger organisations additional tools, as well as presenters and camera feeds, for a professional-grade live experience or large scale event. Behind the scenes moderation, advanced camera control, and live support help ensure a seamless broadcast.



Blue Jeans is incredibly easy to use  and offers an unprecedented opportunity to connect with our fans and television producers by engaging them in an interactive discussion, said Rudy Bacharty, Director of Social Media Marketing at Outdoor Sportsman Group. We were among the first to sign up for the onSocial beta. From our first public Facebook Live broadcast, weve seen our social metrics jump substantially  which we all know is the holy grail of social media."



BlueJeans onSocial Personal and onSocial Studio is now available for purchase by contacting a BlueJeans representative at Facebook-live(at)bluejeans.com.







About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the worlds leading provider of interoperable video communication, bringing video to you, wherever you are. BlueJeans is used by thousands of global companies for everyday meetings, events, and social networks, and works across any location or device, including mobile, desktop, or room system. BlueJeans is the modern era replacement to traditional web conferencing technologies, and delivers face-to-face video communication for any organisation who wants to bring their employees, leaders, and partners closer together. BlueJeans Network is a private company headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information go to: http://www.bluejeans.com or follow the company (at)BlueJeansNet.

