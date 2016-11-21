Easy Elegance for Your Holiday Meal

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- (Family Features) There is no time like the holiday season to get together and make memories with family and friends. Nothing brings people together quite like an elegant meal featuring a standout main dish - an exceptionally prepared entree that pays true homage to the season and all that you celebrate. This focal point dish should not only look delightful, but needs to also be a masterful presentation of mouthwatering flavor to keep your loved ones gathered around the table.

Creating this perfect dish begins with choosing a premium cut of meat. Take the guesswork out of this year's meal with a selection from Omaha Steaks, a leading provider of premium beef and gourmet foods. You can select the right cut of meat, flash-frozen to capture freshness and flavor at its peak, from the comfort of your home and have it delivered directly to your door.

Invite elegance to your holiday table with this recipe for a succulent prime rib roast and find more inspiration at .

Serves: 10-14

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total cook time: 3 hours, 50 minutes

Thaw roast completely (3-4 days for 6-pound roast) in refrigerator before cooking.

Heat oven to 250 F. Remove roast from packaging and pat dry with clean paper towels.

Coat outside of roast with olive oil and liberally season with rub.

Place carrots, celery and onion in even layer on bottom of large roasting pan to catch beef drippings.

Place roast in roasting pan on elevated wire rack. Sprinkle any leftover rub on roast to ensure generous coating.

Roast until roast reaches an internal temperature of 125 F (for medium-rare), approximately 3 hours for 6-pound roast.

Remove roast from oven and let rest 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat broiler to high, with rack positioned for roast to sit about 4 inches from heating element.

After roast has rested, place in oven under broiler, fat side up, about 5 minutes to brown roast.

Remove pan from oven. Remove wire rack with roast from pan and place on carving board. Skim fat from pan, if necessary.

Place pan on top of stove over two burners set on high heat. Add wine to pan drippings and cook over high heat until reduced by half, releasing drippings on bottom of pan with wooden spoon or whisk. Add beef broth and cook until reduced by half again.

Whisk or stir in rosemary and thyme. Strain out vegetables and pour au jus into serving vessel.

Slice roast and serve with au jus.

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit for more information.

