Compact and individual control

Baumüller presents its new multi-axis controller with a single-cable solution

(PresseBox) - With the multi-axis controller b maXX 5800 introduced in the spring of 2016, Baumüller, the Nuremberg drive and automation specialist, provides a compact solution for controlling up to six drive axes, e.g., for robot and handling applications. The new controller can be configured individually and fully flexibly. This means that users can freely combine axis powers in the controller. They can also integrate the exactly right axis power for every single axis. The result is a device that meets the requirements of their applications perfectly. As part of the b maXX 5000 family, the b maXX 5800 is fully compatible with the modular systems made by Baumüller. Baumüller thus offers an optimal solution for applications that require a particularly compact platform.

The combination of six independently controllable axes into one controller enables even faster communication in the system than with separate axis units. Downtimes caused by field bus communication are omitted and gantry axes, for example, can be calculated within one CPU. The combination also reduces wiring costs, as only one field bus connection is required for all axes.

Another advantage consists of the safety functions of the multi-axis controller. Every axis unit can be equipped with different safety functions. Following the implemented basic STO function, higher security functions are already being executed.

The multi-axis controller b maXX 5800 will be seen with a single-cable solution on the SPS IPC drives 2016. Different from classic wiring that always requires an encoder and motor cable, Baumüller enables simpler and less error-prone wiring with the combination of signal cable and power supply, which means that the commissioning effort and thus costs can be lowered. Furthermore, the single-cable solution requires less space ? the cable ducts are e.g. smaller ? offers more flexibility during machine design, and requires less wiring time.

The combination of multi-axis controllers with a single-cable solution thus offers customers magnified savings in terms of start-up costs, space requirements and weight. This makes it possible for the machine operator to realize more economic and compact applications.





Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





