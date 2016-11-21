Cutting costs with new inverter options

Inverter series with new charging circuit

(PresseBox) - With a new version of the charging circuit, the drive and automation provider Baumüller offers an economic option for its inverter series b maXX 4400 and b maXX 5500.

Now the intermediate circuit in the devices can also be charged by means of a resistor instead of just with thyristors as before. In applications where no thyristor circuit is required, this now eliminates peaks with circuit feedback and costly line chokes can be avoided even in environments that fall into the EMC category C2.

The manufacturer offers this option for the mono-devices in the b maXX 5000 family and for the b maXX 4400 devices, each of which are suitable for applications in a power range of up to 315 kW. The b maXX 5500 can also be equipped with higher safety functions, such as SLS (safely limited speed). Both series are available in seven sizes and with different cooling variants.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 11/21/2016 - 16:54

Language: English

News-ID 508370

Character count: 1747

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nürnberg





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease