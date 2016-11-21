News in the High-Torque Sector

Baumüller is optimizing its DST2 high-torque motors with increased speed and power

(PresseBox) - The Nuremberg-based drive system specialist Baumüller offers one of the broadest portfolios for electric motors on the market. With advancements and new developments, the range of motors is constantly being adapted to the latest requirements in mechanical engineering ? now with increased speed and power for DST2 high-torque motors.

Thanks to this optimization, motors in sizes 135 to 400 now achieve speeds of up to 2,000 rpm, depending on the size. This improvement paves the way for shorter cycle times and therefore higher productivity in forming, plastics, and textile machines as well as other applications.

At the same time, the manufacturer has expanded the power rating from 320 to 530 kW in size 400. So Baumüller is now capable of meeting requirements for industries that focus on high continuous performance, such as shipbuilding or extruders.

With the high-torque motors in the DST2 series, Baumüller offers powerful direct drive technology for low-maintenance and energy-efficient solutions. The motors are at present available in five sizes and the 560 size is presently in development. DST2 high-torque motors are now an optimal solution for numerous types of machines, from press to tool and plastics machines to ships, to name but a few applications.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.







Company information / Profile:

