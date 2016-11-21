Servo controllers at the next level

The compact servo drive b maXX 3300 with new options

(PresseBox) - The Nuremberg-based drive and automation specialist Baumüller has further improved its servo controller b maXX 3300. Now the controller for small drives is optionally also available in a single-phase version. One advantage is the lower wiring expense, resulting in time and cost savings for the machine manufacturers.

The b maXX 3300 can now also be equipped with an external brake resistance. If the application requires very short brake times or if frequent, fast braking and dynamic changes of direction are needed, the internal brake resistance may not be sufficient. Now the necessary dynamics can be achieved by simply installing an external brake resistance.

The servo controller b maXX 3300 is a compact device for a low power range with gradations from 0.8 to 5 kW. The devices also excel with an up to fourfold overload factor. For highly precise positioning, high dynamics and speeds, the b maXX 3300 is exactly the right product. In combination with the highly dynamic Baumüller servo motors in the DSD series, this results in an increase in the number of cycles and thereby the productivity of machines and systems.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





