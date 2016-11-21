Box PC b maXX PCC04 even more efficient

b maXX PCC04 - with processors of the sixth generation

(PresseBox) - With the new generation of box PCs b maXX PCC04, Baumüller provided a new scalable and versatile control platform to users at the beginning of the year. The industry PC offers a large amount of interfaces, is expandable and thus enables a flexible machine construction.

Now new processors are being installed in the b maXX PCC04. As before, the sixth generation of the box PC processors with the code name Skylake comes from the Intel® Core? family. The Skylake processors satisfy the requirements for higher service and are also more energy-efficient than the preceding models, due to their reduced power dissipation. The box PCs equipped with the new processors now offer four instead of the one USB 3.0 interfaces that had been customary so far.

?With the Skylake CPUs, the box PC b maXX PCC04 achieves a higher work performance with less energy consumption,? explains André Zivny, Product Manager Automation at Baumüller.

Cluster-capable industrial PC with integrated EtherCAT master

The b maXX PCC04 is the latest generation of industrial PCs from the Baumüller company. It offers users a scalable and versatile platform that provides a large number of interfaces, can be expanded, and thus enables a flexible machine design.

The b maXX PCC04 is equipped by default with a serial interface, a video output, a card slot and USB 2.0 as well as USB 3.0 ports. Thanks to an integrated EtherCAT master, the new industrial PC can be either used on the highest control level or integrated as slave in existing, Ethernet-based systems. Beyond that, Baumüller?s b maXX PCC04 offers all preconditions for the integration of simulations for control engineering. This results in the highest flexibility in the application.

The user can select between four different CPUs that all distinguish themselves by high energy efficiency: from Atom DualCore to QuadCore and i3 CPUs to the i5 processor. Based on the separate cores for Windows and the real-time operating system, the availability of the b maXX PCC04 is particularly high. Baumüller also provides the user with 4 GB RAM and 30 GB internal memory as standard.



The b maXX PCC04 is IEC 61131-compatible, which means that all of the strengths of the Baumüller PLC can be represented here. In the end, the user benefits from an optimally aligned overall hardware and software package made by Baumüller.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

