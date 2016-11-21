Expansion of the fieldbus portfolio

Baumüller supplements its converter series b maXX 5000 with EtherNet/IP

(PresseBox) - Baumüller, the manufacturer of drive and automation solutions in Nuremberg, is expanding its fieldbus portfolio by implementing EtherNet/IP into the controller and converter series b maXX 5000.

EtherNet/IP (Ethernet Industrial Protocol) is an open industry standard for industrial real-time Ethernet based on TCP/IP and UDP/IP. The advantage of EtherNet/IP is that it ensures uniformity from the company network through the Internet or other IP networks all the way to the production networks. This makes it possible to establish a uniform flow of information within the company but also with its suppliers and beyond. EtherNet/IP is specified and maintained by ODVA (Open DeviceNet Vendor Association).

In addition to EtherNet/IP, Baumüller supports standard Ethernet and fieldbus systems such as Sercos, POWERLINK, CANopen, ProfiNet, Varan and EtherCAT. The Nuremberg-based automation company also offers flexible and adaptable communication with its especially wide selection of fieldbuses.

The stackable b maXX 5000 series is available in performance classes for motor outputs of 1 to 90 kW and impresses with its high-performance power units for air, water and cold plate cooling methods, flexible expandability and connectivity to a uniform communication concept. Baumüller thus offers one of the most compact devices of this performance class on the market.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.







Company information / Profile:

Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 11/21/2016 - 16:51

Language: English

News-ID 508375

Character count: 2285

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nürnberg





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease