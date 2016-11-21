Safely cutting costs

Integrated safety functions in the feeder unit

(PresseBox) - The drive and automation specialist Baumüller is now offering a new safety solution for the stackable converter generation b maXX 5000. Here the electric motors are no longer shut off in a decentralized process in the individual motor converters but centrally, with one of the STO modules (Safe Torque Off) integrated into the feeder unit.

As a standard, the safety function for drive systems is integrated decentralized in the individual motor current converters. When the electric motors are equipped with just a centrally switched STO control unit, the installation and wiring expenditures of the drive system are reduced, resulting in lower manufacturing costs.

The new safety concept fulfills the safety requirements up to SIL 3 and PLe and can be used for all applications where the feeder units and axis units have the same STO requirements.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





