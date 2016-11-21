The savings option

The optional intermediate-circuit capacity unit for energy and cost reduction

(PresseBox) - With this intermediate-circuit capacity unit for the stackable converter generation b maXX 5000, the drive and automation specialist Baumüller offers another option to save energy and cut costs.

For dynamic applications with brake movements, the capacity unit can temporarily save the brake energy in the buffer and then transmit this energy again for the next acceleration. The energy in the buffer does not just lower the consumption but also balances out the cost-intensive peak load. This means that the user can lower the consumption peaks contractually agreed-on with the power company, which additionally reduces costs.

Another benefit of the capacity unit consists in the lower system losses. If the brake energy is stored and not heated in brake resistance, the system?s thermal radiation is lowered. When the energy temporarily stored in the capacity unit is used again, this is also reflected in the dimensioning of the required cooling devices. Likewise, the electrical panel as well as the feeder unit can be designed with smaller dimensions, which results in additional cost reductions on top of the energy savings.

The optional intermediate-circuit capacity unit impresses not only with its energy benefits but also an additional security factor. This means that in case of power failures, the application system can still have enough energy ? temporarily stored in the buffer ? to shut down regularly without requiring any additional independent power supply.

The b maXX 5000 has an integrated drive-connect system, which means that individual modules can be easily added or removed without disengaging the entire drive system. With this system, the intermediate-circuit capacity unit can be integrated fully into the 5000 series.



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.



The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 11/21/2016 - 16:49

Language: English

News-ID 508377

Character count: 2687

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nürnberg





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease