Quiet and extremely adjustable

Baumüller develops new DSH servo motors for high-precision applications

(PresseBox) - With the new DSH1 series, where ?H? stands for high precision, the drive specialist Baumüller has created another derivative in its servo motor range. The latest product by the Nuremberg-based provider of drive and automation solutions impresses with a particularly low detent torque and thus achieves an extremely high control accuracy, especially in combination with the Baumüller drive technology.

The DSH1 high precision servo motors were developed specifically for applications with the highest standards for quality and smooth operation. Typical areas of application, e.g. in the handling and robot field, include welding robots that produce components with a precise and high-quality welding seam. Due to the excellent control properties of the new servo motors, they are also ideal for label printing machines that have to achieve a consistently high and reproducible print quality.

The new motors can be optimally integrated into the current DS servo motor product range. With the existing modular system, the mechanical interfaces and connection technology are designed analogous to the existing Baumüller servo motors in the DSH1 series as well. This means that depending on the application requirements, the optimal servo motor can be used without requiring the machine manufacturer to make adjustments in the mechanics or connection technology. The maximum rotational speed range of the DSH1 servo motors, which are available in the sizes 45-100, is up to 6000 1/min with rated outputs of up to 10 kW in the self-cooling version.

Baumüller offers the right solution for every industry and application with its broad range of servo motors. Offering a selection of the motor series DSC1, DSD2, DSH1, DSP1 as well as the DSE-integrated motors, tasks in the handling and robotics area as well as special tasks in plastics, printing, textile, tool and packaging machines and many other areas can always be achieved with the precisely required performance.





Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





Company information / Profile:

Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 11/21/2016 - 16:47

Language: English

News-ID 508378

Character count: 2884

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nürnberg





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease