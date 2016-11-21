Teranga Gold to Present at the 12th Annual Swiss Mining Institute Conference

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX: TGZ) (ASX: TGZ) is scheduled to present at the 12th Annual Swiss Mining Institute Conference on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 11:40 a.m. CET / 5:40 a.m. ET. The conference will take place in Geneva, Switzerland and is an invitation only event presented by Bally Capital Advisors SA. A webcast of Mr. Young's presentation and slides for simultaneous viewing will be available on Teranga's website at .

During the presentation, Mr. Young will examine Teranga's strong financial performance for the first three quarters in 2016, the strongest in Company history. As well, Mr. Young will discuss Teranga's recent acquisition of Gryphon Minerals and the Company's path to become a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company with a significant pipeline of growth in Senegal, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 5,000km2 of land located on prospective gold belts.

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.2 million ounces of gold from its operations in Senegal where it is uniquely positioned with the only commercial gold mill in country. Following its recent acquisition of Gryphon, the Company is fast-tracking the development of Banfora, which is expected to commence production in 2019. Concurrent with its production and development activities, exploration programs are underway to increase its reserve base through resource conversion and making major new discoveries. Teranga has a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to grow its business.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. For more information, please go to .

Contacts:



Richard Young

President & CEO

+1 416-594-0000





Trish Moran

Head of Investor Relations

+1 416-564-4290

PressRelease by

Teranga Gold Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 16:48

Language: English

News-ID 508380

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teranga Gold Corporation

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 36



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease