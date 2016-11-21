Leading Food Safety Experts Will Address Key Issues and Provide Solutions at 2017 PROCESS EXPO

Registration Now Open at www.myprocessexpo.com

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- New FSMA updates, HACCP training, listeria, traceability, environmental monitoring, food fraud, auditing, food allergen management, and pest management are all important issues for food processors and will be addressed at the 2017 , the premiere trade show event for the food processing industry, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL., thanks to a new partnership with the

Registration is now open at and complimentary registration for the trade show and conference, which includes the food safety educational track, is available until November 30th with the following code: .

The new food safety educational track will be sponsored by The Food Safety Summit, the largest conference & expo on food safety in North America, and will feature leading food safety experts to help manufacturers and processors gain insight on how to respond to food safety issues and challenges. The food safety educational track will offer six one-hour presentations on specific food safety challenges, for attendees to learn about the latest breakthroughs and gain insight into potential solutions.

"Food safety is so important to all food processors and we are thrilled to have the Food Safety Summit sponsor our food safety educational track to offer our attendees and exhibitors access to subject matter experts on important topics like FSMA, listeria, food defense, traceability and state regulations," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Handtmann Inc. and Handtmann Canada Limited. "We plan to offer a series of courses as well as HACCP Certification training and encourage our attendees to check the website for a detailed list of sessions. We invite our attendees to take advantage of the complimentary registration code available until the end of the month."

"Advancements in the food processing industry and new food safety regulations make it critical for food processors to understand these topics, we look forward to bringing the most up to date information to PROCESS EXPO attendees and exhibitors," said Scott Wolters, Director, Food Safety Summit. "We have strong relationships with leading industry experts and will develop a series of dynamic education programs for the 2017 event."

The Food Safety Educational Track is sponsored by the Food Safety Summit, a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and information needs of the entire food industry. The 2017 Food Safety Summit will be held Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit .

The PROCESS EXPO show floor will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery/snacks, beverage, dairy, meat/poultry/seafood, prepared foods, fruits/vegetables, confectionery/candy, co-packers, and pet foods.

General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, to reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact , Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220 or , at 703-663-1212.

is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the , , , and sectors.

Amy Riemer



Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)





More information:

http://www.myprocessexpo.com/



PressRelease by

Process Expo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/21/2016 - 17:00

Language: English

News-ID 508381

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Process Expo

Stadt: MCLEAN, VA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease