Continuous electronic traceability thanks to valves with RFID

(PresseBox) - The increasing requirements for documentation and optimization of maintenance processes are also placing increased focus on the individual components within a plant. As an innovative manufacturer of valves, measurement and control systems, GEMÜ recognised this and equipped its valves with integrated RFID chips. This is not only used for continuous electronic traceability but also for direct maintenance support.

The system, referred to as GEMÜ CONEXO, comprises valves with an integrated RFID chip (in the body, diaphragm and actuator), an electronic reading device, the CONEXO pen and IT infrastructure comprising a CONEXO app for mobile end devices and the CONEXO portal server as a central database ideally installed at the operator's premises.

This interaction allows the maintenance technician to call up current information at the valve in the field at any time, for instance the valve description, instructions, test reports or maintenance information.

No online connection is required for this; the data is saved on a mobile end device.

Since the information can be read out at the valve itself, the IQ process (installation qualification) is sped up as the required documents and test reports can be called up and compared quickly and easily.

The CONEXO system also offers major advantages for maintenance processes during operation. The maintenance documentation is processed electronically by the CONEXO app. The maintenance technician is guided through the maintenance processes, can record the evaluation of wearing parts electronically and verify this via photo documentation.

This allows the data to be recorded electronically in an organised manner and also further processed electronically in a simple manner, whether for the customer's SCADA environment or in the customer's ERP system. The CONEXO portal can be used to analyze the history of operating media sites, even cross-plant. This enables the maintenance intervals to be optimally adapted too.



CONEXO is designed as an open system which means that many other plant components can be managed in the system in addition to GEMÜ valves. The sales launch of GEMÜ CONEXO took place in August 2016.



GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





Company information / Profile:

GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





Date: 11/21/2016 - 17:21

Language: English

News-ID 508382

Character count: 3536

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: GEMÜ Gebr. Müller Apparatebau GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Ingelfingen-Criesbach





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease