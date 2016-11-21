The Salt Lake Tribune Names Sorenson Communications a Winner of the Utah 2016 Top Workplaces Award

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Sorenson Communications, LLC has been awarded a 2016 Top Workplaces honor by The Salt Lake Tribune. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution and connection.

The Sorenson Video Relay Service® (SVRS®) division of Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of Video Relay Service for Deaf people who use sign language to communicate, employs more than 400 workers in Utah and more than 5,000 nationwide.

Last summer, all Utah-based Sorenson employees were invited to participate in a WorkplaceDynamics employee feedback survey. WorkplaceDynamics administered the survey and created the list of top-ranking organizations.

"We are honored to be named a Top Workplace in Utah," says Scott Sorensen, CEO of Sorenson Communications. "Receiving this award is especially meaningful as it is a direct result of valued employees' honest feedback. We are receiving this honor because of them."

Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics, notes, "The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. Oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits. To be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. Time and time again, our research has proven that what is most important to employees is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it is going to get there and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."

Chad Bergeson, Sorenson director of human resources, says, "We are very pleased to be named a winner. Sorenson is committed to continually improving its workplace, and these results will help us identify our strengths and guide us into areas for improvement."

Sorenson Communications, LLC® () is a provider of industry-leading communications products and services for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing. The company's offerings include Sorenson Video Relay Service® (SVRS®), the highest-quality video interpreting service; the Sorenson ntouch® VP videophone, designed especially for use by Deaf individuals; ntouch® PC, software that connects users to SVRS by using a PC and webcam; ntouch® for Mac®, software that connects users to SVRS by using an Apple® computer; ntouch® Tablet, which turns the Apple iPad® with a front-facing camera into a larger-screen mobile VP; and ntouch® Mobile, an application empowering SVRS communication via mobile devices.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces campaign -- a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. WorkplaceDynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.





