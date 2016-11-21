ExcelAire Adds New 19-Seat Gulfstream V to Its Private Jet Fleet

(firmenpresse) - RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/21/16 -- Continuing its fleet expansion, today announced the addition of a Gulfstream V, featuring a large cabin with seating for 19 passengers. ExcelAire, the premier boutique aircraft management and charter company, operates a fleet of private jets available for charter anywhere in the world.

ExcelAire's new Gulfstream V offers passengers premium comfort, with a unique design that can seat 19 passengers and three crew. The ExcelAire Gulfstream V is equipped with the newest Gogo Wi-Fi system that is enabled to provide Gogo Biz 4G, when that service rolls out in 2017. The new service will feature Gogo Vision, providing the latest movies, TV, flight tracker and weather reports along with reliable web browsing.

"With the addition of this new Gulfstream V, we are now providing our clients with one of the only 19-passenger GV jets available for charter," said Robert Molsbergen, President of ExcelAire. "In addition to the GV, we plan to add two more jets to our fleet this year, providing our clients with the ultimate private jet charter experience, and the best-in-class team of private jet travel professionals."

ExcelAire provides unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. Its skilled ground crew and concierge staff handle all trip details, with the highest levels of courtesy and professionalism. With its team of private jet travel professionals, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at , or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates five premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO) located at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP); Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) and Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL). It also has private jet charter and maintenance operations at L.I. MacArthur Airport, NY (KISP) and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, Wis. (KEAU) and private jet maintenance operations at Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Ala. (KTCL). For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit .

